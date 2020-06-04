Gold Intraday Losing Shine as Safe Haven Demand Fades

By :  
June 4, 2020 2:07 AM
Gold nuggets
Yesterday, spot gold posted the largest daily decline since mid-April, diving 1.6% to $1,699, and confirmed our view that gold was losing steam. U.S. ADP jobs report showed a loss of 2.76 million private jobs in May, the reduction was much less than 9 million expected and 19.56 million in April.

ADP said "while the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses". This is another sign, after a robust Caxin China Services PMI released yesterday, which suggest that major economies are getting back on track.

With Nasdaq heading closer to its record high, it appears that profit taking in gold continues and funds are flowing back to the stocks market.

Later today, latest U.S. initial jobless claims are expected to fall below 2 million, which would be down for 9th straight week.


Source: Trading Economics, Trading Central


From a technical point of view, spot gold remains on the downside as shown on the 1-hour chart. Despite a modest rebound, the relative strength index shows no signs of a bullish reversal. The level at $1,713 might be considered as the nearest intraday resistance, and a break below the nearest support at $1,689 may open a path to the next support at $1,678. Alternatively, breaking above $1,713 could trigger a further rebound to test the next resistance at $1,726.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Economic Calendar

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.