Gold Key Resistance to Watch

On Thursday, spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,908, though it is still on track for a weekly decline. Investors were cautious about a rebound in the U.S. dollar and diminishing chances of U.S. fiscal stimulus.
Later today, U.S. retail sales data for September will be reported (+0.8% on month expected) and analyst would assess the strength of the U.S. economy.
On a daily chart, spot gold remains on the downside despite a recent rebound. In fact, it is capped by the lower boundary of the previous trading range and the 50-day moving average. The level at $1,935 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with the 1st and 2nd support at $1,872 and $1,848 likely to be tested again.
Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Yesterday 02:28 PM
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Gold articles
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
May 3, 2023 07:42 AM