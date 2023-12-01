Gold on a sec… gold just posted its highest monthly close on record

Gold just posted its highest monthly close on record, and now trades less than $40 from its record high set in May. With seasonality on its side, I suspect another crack at the record high could be in order. Although it does run the risk of a shakeout around the milestone level.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 1, 2023 2:16 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold monthly chart:

The monthly chart shows that gold posted its highest close on record, which was last set in April. It now trades less than $40 from its ‘intra-month’ record high, and the trend structure alongside favourable seasonality could see gold bulls try and conquer that milestone level.

 

A bullish engulfing month formed in September which is also a prominent swing low, which to me suggests we could see an eventual breakout above $2082. However, that is not to say it will simply slice through the record high like a hot knife through butter, and I would be surprised if we don’t see a volatile shakeout around the highs before the trend continues.

 

Either way, the bias remains cautiously bullish over the near term with the view then seek dips at lower support levels, on the assumption that gold will eventually break to a new record high.

20231201goldmonthly

 

Gold positioning from the weekly COT report:

Historically, Gold has generally performed well between November and February. Demand for Jewellery in Asia tends to be a key driver, alongside the seasonal pattern of a weaker US dollar. Of that period, January tends to post the largest returns, with December coming in second place with an average return of 1.15% and a ‘win rate’ of 53.3%. 

With traders convinced that the Fed are set to cut rates in 2024, we may be in for another bullish month on gold. However, the fact it is so close to its record high – a level which could spur profit taking and a shakeout – may leave its upside potential limited until the anticipated breakout eventually occurs.  

 

20231201goldcot

 

 

December is generally positive for gold price:

Historically, Gold has generally performed well between November and February. Demand for Jewellery in Asia tends to be a key driver, alongside the seasonal pattern of a weaker US dollar. Of that period, January tends to post the largest returns, with December coming in second place with an average return of 1.15% and a ‘win rate’ of 53.3%.

With traders convinced that the Fed are set to cut rates in 2024, we may be in for another bullish month on gold. However, the fact it is so close to its record high – a level which

 

20231201goldseasonality2

 

Gold technical analysis (1-hour chart)

A strong bullish trend is more than apparent on gold’s one-hour chart. However, we may need to factor in ‘month end flows’ for the recent leg high, and I’ll admit to being a tad suspicious of the early move higher in today’s Asian session.

 

And with RSI (2) being overbought whilst prices remain beneath a HVN (high volume node) around $2044 and trend resistance, I suspect a pullback could be due on this timeframe as the hype of gold’s December rally recedes.

 

However, as we’re seeing rising volumes during rallies and cycle lows, and RSI (14) has curled higher from 40 (which can be oversold during an uptrend), I will be keeping an eye out for a suitable long at a lower level.

 

Note the HVN around $2025 which may provide potential support / swing low. Bulls can either seek bullish setups around the $2020 - $2025 zone, or countertrend bears could seek to fade the hype and seek mean reversion towards the support zone. A break above $2050 on high volume assumes bullish continuation.

20231201goldH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Metals
Latest market news
View more news
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Germany flag
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:10 AM
    japan_04
    USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:02 PM
      Energy
      WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:45 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX grinds higher after last week's gains
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 02:27 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.