Gold Rolling Over What Are the Next Key Support Levels to Watch

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 30, 2019 1:23 PM
7 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As my colleague Matt Simpson noted last week, “the daily trend [in gold] remains bullish above $1480,” but as US traders sit down at their desks for the first day of the trading week, that key support level is at risk of breaking.

Looking at the chart below, gold’s uptrend has lost momentum over the last six weeks, with prices unable to make much progress through the mid-$1500s. Over that period, the yellow metal has gone from putting in higher highs and higher lows to lower highs and lower lows, creating a textbook “head-and-shoulders” pattern. This pattern shows a shift from a bullish to a bearish trend and is often seen at important tops in the market:

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com

Meanwhile, the RSI indicator is in a bearish channel, and the MACD is trending lower below its signal line and about to cross the “0” level. In other words, the secondary indicators are confirming the price reversal, suggesting that bears may be taking the upper hand.

In a mirror image of Matt’s comments last week, the short-term trend has now shifted to bearish as long as gold remains below its head-and-shoulders pattern “neckline” in the $1480-1485 area. To the downside, bears may look to target the Fibonacci retracements of this summer’s rally starting at $1445 (38.2%), $1411 (50%), and $1377 (61.8%), as well as the “measured move” projection of the head-and-shoulders pattern at $1400.

Of course, traders must also consider the fundamental outlook for the yellow metal. With global interest rates still at depressed levels and several geopolitical hotspots still at risk of a significant disruption, bears should be cognizant of the risk of a bullish reversal near these key support levels.


Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
Today 05:01 AM
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
Yesterday 06:56 PM
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
Yesterday 05:38 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
Yesterday 01:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
By:
Matt Simpson
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 3, 2023 07:42 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 20, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.