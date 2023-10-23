Gold rose 10pct in 10 days, ASX 200 clings to support: Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sunday 11:35 PM
gold_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Rising bond yields and concerns that the Middle East conflict will spread continued to weigh on sentiment last week, whilst a soft Tesla earnings report helped intensify the selloff on Wall Street
  • All three Wall Street indices formed bearish engulfing candles, with the Nasdaq 100 leading the declines at -2.9%, the S&P 500 was down -2.3% and the Dow Jones was off by -1.6% last week. The VIX (volatility index) also rose to a 7-month high and closed just beneath 22
  • The US 10-year yield came within a cat’s whisker of touching 5% for the first time in 15 years on Thursday
  • Whilst yields pulled back on Friday, the 5-year through to the 30-year yield still rose between 20-30bp last week as the bond rout continued during risk-off trade
  • And whilst Jerome Powell warned that the UC economy could warrant another hike, he conceded that rising bond yields could also lessen the effect of any further hikes
  • Gold’s returning as a safe-haven asset have been nothing short of impressive, rising 10% in 10 days and stalling just below 2,000
  • Oil prices retreated a little on Friday on news that Hamas would release two hostages, but with the risk of a ground assault very much on the radar and the potential for the conflict to escalate, oil prices are likely to at least remain supported if not rally
  • The oil volatility index (OVX) rose to a 7-month high on Friday
  • AUD/USD has once again done well to hold above 63c, and it seems it could be a prime candidate for a big bounce should sentiment somehow turn around for the better (as unlikely as that seems)
  • But with a quit economic calendar today, it is difficult to an immediate break lower if it could not manage it during the commotion last week
  • Whoever was supporting China’s equity markets appear to have left the building, with the Hang Seng and China A50 indices closing to their lowest level since November

 

20231023movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • Public holiday in Hong Kong and New Zealand
  • 16:00 – Singapore CPI
  • 23:30 – Chicago Fed National Activity
  • 01:00 – Eurozone consumer confidence

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 formed a bearish engulfing week and came very close to closing beneath 6900 for the fist time in 12 months
  • 10 of its 11 sectors were in the red, led by the info tech and consumer discretionary sectors
  • The energy sector was the only one to gain, supported by energy prices due to the Middle East conflict
  • Implied volatility rose to a 7-month high on Friday to show investors expect higher volatility over the next 30-days
  • Looking at the daily chart, the only thing really going for it is that the index held above the March and October lows despite the broad risk selloff last week
  • The 6900 is clearly an important focal point for investors, so we I’d either be looking for a bounce from current levels to fade into (whilst prices remain below 7,000) is simply wait for a break of new cycle lows

 

20231023asxglance

20231023asx200

 

Gold technical analysis (daily chart):

Gold’s return as a safe-haven asset has been done is style, rising 10% in 10 days. But the fact it stalled just below the big round number of $2000 with a shooting star reversal day suggests its meteoric rise may at least be due a pause, if not a pullback.

Of course, the issue with trying to be cute with technical analysis when big macro or geopolitical drivers are behind the moves risks missed opportunities. Because if gold continues to rise, it can leave those seeking mean reversion on the sidelines. And sometimes that is just how it plays out. But at the same time, perhaps missing a move might be the better trade, as to avoid going long at highs or short at lows.

 

So from here on the daily timeframes, I would prefer to at least see a couple of days of consolidation or a retracement before seeking dips around support levels for an anticipated break above $2000. A break beneath 1950 assumes a deeper pullback and improved sentiment.

 

20231023gold

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Gold ASX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

FTSE 100, DAX Analysis: European Indices Limp to a Losing Week
October 20, 2023 08:15 PM
Nasdaq leads equity sell-off as VIX fear index rises
October 20, 2023 05:26 PM
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
October 20, 2023 03:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
October 20, 2023 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
October 20, 2023 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
October 20, 2023 12:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Asian Open articles

Energy
WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
October 17, 2023 09:42 PM
    Chart showing uptrend
    AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 16, 2023 09:37 PM
      gold_06
      Gold surges as it regains safe-haven status: Asian Open – 16/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 15, 2023 09:51 PM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 10, 2023 09:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.