Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels

In the months ahead, our gold and silver outlook remains positive. Inflation continues to rise in the US, and although it has significantly decreased in Europe and other regions, the risk of deflation is minimal, particularly with the recent surge in oil prices.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 21, 2024 6:10 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Following the release of stronger-than-expected PMI data from the US, the US dollar strengthened and this weighed heavily on precious metals prices. It caused silver to drop more than 3.5% on the session, and gold turned sharply lower after rising to a new high for the week earlier. Despite the volatility, the long-term bullish silver forecast remains unchanged as both metals continue to consolidate their 2024 gains. There’s no clear trend in the short-term outlook, with investors put off a little by the dollar’s continued strength, and reduced demand for haven assets in general with the yen continuing to drop to multi-decade lows and equity indices remaining largely supported. As the US dollar extended its gains, the USD/JPY closed in on its multi-decade high of 160.21 hit in April, while precious metals plunged to test key support levels.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

Gold, silver forecast: long-term outlook remains positive

 

In the months ahead, our gold and silver outlook remains positive. Inflation continues to rise in the US, and although it has significantly decreased in Europe and other regions, the risk of deflation is minimal, particularly with the recent surge in oil prices. Investors and central banks who missed the major upward trend will be eager to acquire the precious metal during any significant price drops. Many investors perceive the metals as providing appropriate protection against rising prices, after several years of above-forecast inflation eroded the purchase power of fiat currencies.

 

 

Silver forecast: technical levels to watch

 

Today’s drop has sent silver back below $30 where it was probing liquidity at time of writing, and testing key short-term support around $29.65-$29.70 area.

silver forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

While there is a risk that silver could drop a little deeper, it is worth remembering that all this volatility is happening inside a bullish continuation pattern, namely a bull flag. Key support at $28.70 held last Thursday. Assuming the metal can continue to hold above this area, and defend it bullish trend line, silver looks like it is gearing up for another major breakout.

 

The metal broke above a major resistance area of $29-$30 earlier this year, although demand concerns over China meant the breakout would quickly run into trouble. Still, the white metal has lots of ground to make up on the yellow metal and it could narrow the price gap to near the historical average.

 

A potential rise back above the trend resistance of the bull flag around $30.50 is what could trigger the next phase of technical buying pressure now that prices are no longer at overbought levels on oscillators like the RSI.

 

A potential rally to $35 for silver in the coming weeks shouldn't be surprising, considering the significant breakout observed on long-term charts recently.

 

However, let's first wait for confirmation of the bullish breakout before making any premature assumptions!

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Silver Precious metals Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after PPI data & gradual trade tariff reports
Today 02:17 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Eye the Break
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
Daily Market Overview and Strategy 14 January 2025
Today 08:31 AM
EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
Today 04:22 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Gold articles

Research
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:48 PM
    downtrend chart
    Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:12 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD cannot ignore rising yields for too long
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        gold_10
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 11, 2025 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.