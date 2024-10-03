Gold, silver risks evenly balanced as reflation hopes counteract US dollar strength

Gold and silver are coiling up beneath the recent highs. While convention suggests breakout risks are on the upside, the threat of a large-scale reduction in Fed rate cut bets looms large, placing emphasis on incoming US payrolls, ISM services data to drive direction.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2024 7:22 AM
100USD_buildings
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold and silver are coiling near recent highs
  • Both are finding tailwinds from reflation hopes, lower USD and bond yields
  • US payrolls, ISM services key events for near-term outlook

Gold and silver are coiling up beneath the recent highs. While convention suggests breakout risks are to the topside, the threat of a large-scale reduction in Fed rate cut bets looms large, placing emphasis on incoming US payrolls, ISM services data to drive direction. 

Gold, silver enjoying reflationary backdrop

From a fundamental perspective, gold and silver continue benefit from broader macroeconomic conditions, displaying strong inverse correlations with 2024 Fed rate cut pricing and a lesser inverse relationship with the US dollar index over the past month.

The reflationary environment is also providing tailwinds with strong positive relationships with the shape of the US 2s10s Treasury curve, along with a lesser correlation with US 10-year yields which have been pushing higher.

Gold and silver have often been moving in same direction as other long-duration assets with perceived scarcity value, such as bitcoin futures and US tech stocks.

gold silver correlations Oct 3 2024

The readthrough for gold and silver is that as long as expectations for large-scale Fed rate cuts helps feed optimism towards the global economic outlook, the path of least resistance for both likely remains higher. However, if markets are forced to pare rate cut pricing meaningfully, or we see escalating global recession risks, it may create renewed headwinds given the implications for demand.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Gold coiling as bullish momentum wanes

Gold Oct 3 2024

Looking at gold on the daily timeframe, you can see the price coiling in a bull flag pattern, pointing to the potential for another leg higher should convention stick to script. However, RSI (14) is trending lower. MACD also looks heavy, suggesting it may soon confirm a potential turning point for momentum.

I’ve been impressed that gold has been able to withstand the latest bout of US dollar strength, but I wonder whether that can continue should markets be forced to pare still bloated Fed rate cut bets.

With signs that US economic exceptionalism may be returning, any signs of strength in upcoming US payrolls, ISM services and initial jobless claims data could create some challenges for gold bulls. The opposite would apply if weak, of course.

Those considering shorts have a number of options available to them, including selling now with a tight stop above pennant resistance for protection. Targets include pennant support around $2631 and horizontal support at $2625.80.

Those willing to wait could see whether the price can break below pennant support, providing the opportunity to sell with a stop above the level for protection. To make that trade work, you’d need to see $2625.80 give way, allowing for a potential flush towards $2600.

For those considering longs, you could buy a potential break of pennant resistance, allowing for a stop to be placed below targeting a return to the record high of $2685. Alternatively, if we were to see a retracement and bounce from pennant support, you could set longs with a stop below the level for protection. Targets include pennant resistance and the record high.

Silver risks skewing lower?

Silver Oct 3 2024

Silver also sits in something resembling a bull pennant, coiling up within an uptrend that began in mid-September. Like gold, RSI (14) is trending lower with MACD looking like it may soon confirm the bearish signal on momentum, suggesting that if we do see a meaningful break, it could be to the downside despite convention suggesting otherwise.

If we do see pennant support break, traders could sell with a stop above for protection. Some buying may be encountered below $31, making that important if the trade initially works in your favour. If that’s overcome, $30.157 acted as a magnet for the price earlier this year on multiple occasions.

Alternatively, if the price were to break pennant resistance, one option would be to buy with a stop beneath the level for protection. The former high of $32.50 would be the initial target with the current high of $32.70 the next after that.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Gold Silver
Latest market news
View more news
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest APAC session articles

jobs_05
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
    gold_05
    Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 05:12 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.