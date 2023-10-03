Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:21 AM
27 views
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Data-heavy week offers health check on the ‘higher for longer’ narrative

After the Fed delivered a hawkish bias at its September FOMC meeting, it’s now up to the economic data to justify that stance on the outlook for interest rates. If it can’t, it may be difficult to sustain the upward momentum in the US dollar and bonds. It means traders should be on alert to any releases that could move the dial on the ‘higher for longer’ narrative. Tuesday’s JOLTs survey looms as one this week, providing something of a lead indicator on demand for workers, payrolls growth and wages.

With the data rolling over hard from unprecedented levels, leaving growth in job openings roughly in line with the pre-pandemic trend, any signs of further loosening in the US labour market could spark an outsized move in the US dollar or US Treasuries given how much hawkish sentiment has been priced in, especially when you look at oversold markets such as gold or EUR/USD.

Gold the most oversold since August 2018

Gold is the most oversold it’s been since August 2018 on the daily, suggesting it’s not just soaring real bond yields and US dollar that’s tarnishing its performance. Given how erratic the bearish unwind has become, it points to possible forced liquidations, potentially to cover losses in other asset classes which have fared even worse in the current environment.

You can see how oversold bullion is looking on RSI, sitting below 20 after seven consecutive daily losses. It’s been slicing through supports left, right and centre, leaving it perilously close to taking out the year-to-date lows around $1805 set in February.

Buying now would be akin to catching a falling knife. But selling after such a pronounced decline is prone to reversal risks, providing a poor trade setup around these levels. But with not only the JOLTs survey but also ISM services PMI, ADP Employment and Non-farm payrolls arriving this week, we may soon get a health check on the higher for longer rates narrative, providing a potential fundamental catalyst that may confirm or question the prevailing theme.

$1805 is a level worth watching given its acted as support and resistance in the past. A downside break may add to selling momentum, especially with little visible support evident until you get down towards $1733. But should we see yield and USD soften on any data disappointment, the proximity to $1805 could provide an opportunity to establish longs with a stop below, targeting a move back towards $1858.

gold oct 3

EUR/USD oversold after hitting 2023 lows

Turning to EUR/USD, its long-running downtrend is showing little sign of being threatened, falling to fresh 2023 lows on Monday after taking out stops located below 1.0480. But the pair is oversold on the daily and is sitting near channel support, making it another potential squeeze risk short-term.

On the upside, levels to watch include 1.0480, 1.053 and again at 1.0640. Anything higher would be unrealistic in the absence of a significant shift in the macro landscape. For those looking to play a continuation of the prevailing bearish trend, the break of 1.0480 means 1.0360 is the next logical downside target.

eur oct 3

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Gold EUR/USD FX Commodities

Latest market news

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Softening macro backdrop, BOJ threat amplify downside risks
Today 03:00 AM
Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
Today 12:05 AM
A roller-coaster week for Gold and Silver
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Bond yields rise sharply, putting financial assets under pressure, aside from Nasdaq
Yesterday 05:23 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks continue to struggle as Q4 gets underway
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GVZ index: Your guide to the gold volatility index
Yesterday 03:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
GVZ index: Your guide to the gold volatility index
By:
Patrick Foot
Yesterday 03:06 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 28, 2023 06:45 AM
      gold_01
      Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 27, 2023 11:50 AM
        gold_03
        Gold remains at the mercy of USD and bond yields: Asian Open – 27/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 26, 2023 10:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.