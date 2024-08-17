Gold weekly forecast: Biased higher but not rushing to test the theory

Geopolitical developments and technicals look set to dominate movements in the gold price next week. With next to no correlation with historic market drivers such as the US dollar and bond yields, and with a quiet data calendar, respecting the price action comes across as good a strategy as any.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2024 2:00 AM
gold_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold has shown no major relationship with traditional drivers such as the US dollar and bond yields recently
  • The economic data calendar is quiet next week
  • Headline risk and technicals may dictate directional moves next week

Geopolitical developments and technicals look set to dominate movements in the gold price next week. With next to no correlation with historic market drivers such as the US dollar and bond yields, and with a quiet data calendar, respecting the price action comes across as good a strategy as any.

Limited known event risk next week

After a fortnight where markets scrutinised every US data release for signs of a looming recession, no matter how spurious the linkage, traders will need to have a fresh plan this week given an eerily quiet data calendar in the US and abroad.

The TradingView calendar below is generous in listing the events below as important, with Canada’s inflation print and fresh flash PMI reports from around the developed world looming as the only potential market movers. And none come across as particularly important for bullion.

calendar aug 16 2024

While the Jackson Hole central bank symposium could generate volatility given it features several Fed speakers, what can they tell markets beyond what they already know? We know they’re data dependent and guiding for a measured easing cycle beginning in September, should incoming information allow. And the minutes of the Fed’s July meeting already look dated.

For gold, it points to headline risk and technicals being the dominant market drivers. As it’s impossible to predict the former with any accuracy, price signals are what we can focus on to evaluate trade setups when they arrive. 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Gold slowly grinding towards record highs

Gold is grinding higher on the daily chart, bouncing off uptrend support dating back to late June within a longer ascending channel. The path of least resistance looks higher rather than lower near-term, although you get the sense traders are in no rush to test the theory, refusing to take the opportunity to retest the record highs set in July earlier this week. There’s also no strong signal in momentum with MACD and RSI (14) going nowhere fast.

For now, respecting the existing range looks the best option until the price suggests otherwise. Minor support is found at $2418.40, marginally above the June uptrend located around $2400. $23800 and $2349 are other levels of note. On the topside, a break of the record high may be quickly followed by a push to $2500.  

gold aug 16 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Commodities Gold Precious metals
Latest market news
View more news
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Today 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Today 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 05:52 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2024 01:37 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.