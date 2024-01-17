Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached

Declining population and accelerated house price falls combine with policy, geopolitical, earnings and credit risks to create the perfect bearish storm for Hong Kong's Hang Seng.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 6:00 AM
Downwards trend with red arrow
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is trading down nearly 3% today
  • The index has broken another layer of technical support, leaving the pandemic lows in play
  • China’s population declined by 2 million last year while new home prices slumped by the most in nearly a decade last month

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is arguably the ugliest index chart in the world right now, tumbling again on Wednesday, moving it closer the pandemic lows hit in October 2022. A technical break, combined with news China’s population fell by two million people last year while home price slumped at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, taking its toll on financial and property developer stocks.

While markets were initially fixated on the nation’s GDP growth, industrial output and retail sales figures released on Wednesday, it was headlines showing China’s population decline accelerated further in 2023 that really did the damage, coming hot on the heels of a sperate report showing new home prices skidded 0.4% last month, the fastest drop since early 2015.

The worrying headlines, adding to already ample concerns about the health of China’s property sector, arrived the day after the Hang Seng broke yet another layer of technical support, likely exacerbating the scale of the decline.

You can see why I describe it as one of the ugliest charts going around right now. The index has now halved from the highs hit in early 2021, reflecting policy, geopolitical, earnings and credit risks.

hang seng jan 17

It would have been optimal to have shorted the index following the technical break on Tuesday, but with the index now oversold on RSI and stimulus chatter only likely to ramp up following the data dump, selling now is a high-risk setup. But if we were to see a squeeze back towards prior support at 15936, it will improve the risk-reward ratio for those considering shorts targeting a move to 14582, the pandemic lows of 2022. Below that, we’re talking GFC lows.

While some may be willing to take the punt and go long on hopes for a stimulus speculation squeeze, remember additional measures are likely already factored in. The index is also a clear sell-on-rallies prospect right now.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Equities Hang Seng
Latest market news
View more news
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:00 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:42 AM
      japan_03
      Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:21 AM
        japan_09
        Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2024 05:35 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.