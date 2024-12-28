Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024

An unfortunate combination of factors drove the price of cocoa futures through the chocolate factory's roof in 2024. And unless circumstances change, large chocolate drops could be off the menu in 2025.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Cocoa is not a market I tend to track too closely. But I made a mental note to, upon seeing a national grocery chain increase the price of their home brand chocolate by 60%. $4.00 is still not a huge amount to pay for a slab of alleged Belgian dark chocolate. But it tasted much nicer at $2.50.

 

However, having since seen the raging bull market on cocoa prices this year, I’ll not complain with the 60% hike on nature’s anti-depressant. Cocoa futures have surged 220.5% from January’s low, before doubling in price with a 101.2% rally from the October low following a multi-month rally. And that saw prices accelerate above its falling wedge target before stopping just shy of the 13k level.

 

Cocoa Futures monthly

 

An unfortunate combination of factors help explain the surge of cocoa prices

  • Supply deficits in major cocoa-producing countries Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire due to disease outbreaks, aging trees and extreme weather conditions exacerbated by El Niño.
  • Persistent dry weather in West Africa has lowered yields.
  • The availability of cocoa beans were also lower, thanks to EU’s deforestation-free regulations
  • Global demand has surged
  • All the above helped fuel speculative bets and panic buying from producers, further sending prices surging higher.

 

 

Are chocolate drops off the menu?

Not necessarily. But they may be on the small side. We’ve seen a strong rally in December but prices are perhaps a bit extended from their 10-day EMA (exponential moving average). The daily RSI (14) also reached its highest level since March and well within the overbought zone at 86.5.

 

Note that the 20-day EMA sits near a 38.2% Fibonacci ratio and June high around 10,300, which could make it an ideal for chocolate ‘dip’ buyers to return. And until we see a significant shift in the fundamentals supporting cocoa prices, I could be looking at even higher prices for confectionary in 2025.

 

Cocoa Futures daily

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Cocoa APAC session
Latest market news
View more news
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Today 11:00 AM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
December 27, 2024 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:30 PM
    Australian flag
    Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 07:00 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
        By:
        David Song
        December 20, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.