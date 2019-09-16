How WTI Has Traded Following Bullish Spikes Of The Past

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 16, 2019 11:04 PM
5 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

How WTI Has Traded Following Bullish Spikes Of The Past

With oil prices exploding higher yesterday, we take a look at how WTI has performed following similar spikes of volatility.

By yesterday’s close, WTI futures enjoyed their 5th most bullish session according to Reuters data going back to December 1984. If prices are to remain elevated, it will surely put an extra strain on growth numbers as costs to consumers and businesses rise, which inadvertently brings along inflation.  However, today we’ll look at how WTI prices traded higher levels of bullish volatility.

Please note, the table on the left shows the top 30 bullish days using close to close data, whereas the right hand chart shows the forward returns of the top 30 excluding yesterday’s close (so there will be minor differences between the two, although the underlying analysis remains consistent.

 

  • It appears that bullish spikes don’t necessarily lead to bullish trends over the week following a bullish spike.
  • Average returns were also bearish over 50% of the time, one week later.
  • 20 days later (around 1 month) shows a positive expectancy for median prices, yet negative on average (so a few outliers have dragged the average down). However, average returns are bullish over 50% of the time.
  • Average and median returns are clearly positive three months later, over 50% of the time.

 

To look at the data in a slightly different light, we measured % gain from the prior close to the daily high. This is to better capture the volatility of the session, along with the initial gap higher. This places yesterday’s rally as the 15th most bullish session from the data set.

  • The pattern remains similar, in that average and median returns are negative for up to a week after a bullish spike, whilst also producing bearish returns over 50% of the time.
  • There’s a slight positive expectancy on median returns one month later, although average returns are again negative.
  • Three months also shows a positive expectancy for average and median returns, over 50% of the time.

From this basic analysis, it appears that that bullish spikes haven’t favoured continued gains over the near-term but could signal a bullish resumption around 3 months later. In some ways this makes sense, as a price shock can lead to confusion and uncertainty, making prices vulnerable to whipsaws and / or retracements.

 

Related analysis:
Saudi Oil Attacks: WTI levels to watch
Oil ‘supply shock’ in context
WTI Flies High Following A Drone Attack On a Saudi Oil Facility

Related tags: Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
April 7, 2023 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
April 6, 2023 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
April 6, 2023 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Forex trading
USD/CAD Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 3, 2023 02:16 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/NOK running higher as ECB members remain hawkish
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      February 7, 2023 04:03 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        OPEC+ preview: Will OPEC+ cut production again?
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        November 30, 2022 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.