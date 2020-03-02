If Central Banks are Cutting Rates Someone Forgot to Tell USDCHF

March 2, 2020 12:10 PM
0 views
Currency prices

With the coronavirus running amuck causing fears of a stalled world economy for Q1 and possibly even Q2, there has been talk of possible rate cuts by Central Banks around the globe, including the Federal Reserve.  Although many have questioned how this will help people get back on planes and cruise ships, stock markets are taking this as a positive signal.  Over the last 10 years or so, bad news is good, as the Fed has been there as a backstop to falling stock markets.  As a result, US stock markets have opened the week in positive territory.

If talk of central banks cutting rates is positive, someone forgot to tell USD/CHF, as the fight to safety still seems to be in full effect.  Granted, Manufacturing PMI for Feb from Switzerland did come out to better at 49.5 vs 48.1 expected and 47.8 last, however the PMIs are not the driver of markets these days.  The Swiss Frac has always been a flight to safety currency and as a result, it is still going bid (USD/CHF lower)!

On a daily timeframe, USD/CHF moved lower in December to the target of the double top near .9662.   Price then before traded sideways through January,   before bouncing to the resistance and the neckline of the double top and the 200 Day Moving Average near .9850.  As stocks sold off in mid-February, so did USD/CHF, as traders sought to move out of stocks in into the Swiss Frac.  The pair currently is trading near horizontal support at .9550, which is the September 18th  , 2019 lows.  Bulls may be looking to buy near here, with stops below the September lows.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, the lows also coincide with the 127.2% extension from the low in early February to the highs at .9850.  The RSI is diverging slightly,  which may allow the pair stay around here as the RSI winds.  Horizontal resistance near .9615/30.  Bears will look to sell bounce near this level.  Support is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same time period, near .9430,  which is also within a band of support on the daily timeframe.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Whether or not central banks decide to cut rates in response to a slowdown from the coronavirus, it still seems as if not all market participants think it will help.  We are still seeing the flight to safety trade in USD/CHF.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Interest rates Indices USD Central Bank Coronavirus Fed

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
Yesterday 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
Yesterday 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
Yesterday 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.