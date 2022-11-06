$name

November 7, 2022 12:14 AM
4 views
Research
Related tags: Daily Report Japanese yen US Dollar Indices Monthly Trade Indices

Latest market news

Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM
Can US PMI surveys and employment reports sway bonds? The Week Ahead
Today 04:16 AM
Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
Today 01:48 AM
AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Bond yields fall back, Nasdaq rallies
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Daily Report articles

Research
$name
By:
November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
    Research
    $name
    By:
    November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
      Research
      $name
      By:
      November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
        Research
        $name
        By:
        November 9, 2022 11:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.