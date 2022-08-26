Instant insight: Powell “forceful” in fighting inflation at Jackson Hole

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 26, 2022 4:53 PM
43 views
federal reserve stamp
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

In our thorough Jackson Hole preview report, we outlined the case for more hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Powell in today’s highly-anticipated keynote speech.

In his relatively brief remarks, Mr. Powell clearly hit a hawkish note, emphasizing the importance of leaving policy tight until inflation was thoroughly licked. That said, he left the door open to a slowdown in rate hikes as soon as September, meaning economic data will be critical in tipping the Fed’s hand in the coming weeks.

Highlights from Powell’s speech follow:

  • SIZE OF SEPT. RATE HIKE HINGES ON ‘TOTALITY’ OF DATA
  • WILL LIKELY REQUIRE RESTRICTIVE POLICY FOR SOME TIME
  • HISTORY CAUTIONS AGAINST ‘PREMATURELY’ LOOSENING POLICY
  • THE LONGER THE CURRENT BOUT OF HIGH INFLATION CONTINUES, THE GREATER THE CHANCE THAT EXPECTATIONS OF HIGHER INFLATION WILL BECOME ENTRENCHED.
  • RESTORING PRICE STABILITY WILL TAKE SOME TIME AND REQUIRES USING TOOLS FORCEFULLY TO BRING DEMAND AND SUPPLY INTO BETTER BALANCE.
  • REDUCING INFLATION IS LIKELY TO REQUIRE A SUSTAINED PERIOD OF BELOW-TREND GROWTH. MOREOVER, THERE WILL VERY LIKELY BE SOME SOFTENING OF LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS.
  • HIGHER INTEREST RATES WILL BRING SOME PAIN TO HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES.
  • THE LONGER THE CURRENT BOUT OF HIGH INFLATION CONTINUES, THE GREATER THE CHANCE THAT EXPECTATIONS OF HIGHER INFLATION WILL BECOME ENTRENCHED.

Market reaction

On balance, markets are viewing Powell’s comments as more hawkish than anticipated. As we go to press, major US indices are trading down by 1-2%, 2-year Treasury bond yields are above 3.40% (near their highest levels in 15 years!), the US dollar is gaining ground against most of its major rivals, and commodities, including gold and oil, are trading lower on the day.

Traders will now turn their attention to next Friday’s NFP report as the next key economic release that the Fed will rely upon to help tip the scales between a 50bps and 75bps rate hike next month.

Related tags: Powell Fed FOMC Inflation

Latest market news

AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq sell off attributed to Fitch downgrade of US sovereign debt
Yesterday 11:04 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
Yesterday 04:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
Yesterday 03:18 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
Yesterday 02:43 PM
StoneX Bullion Report Launched
Yesterday 01:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Powell articles

Research
S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 14, 2023 07:03 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 13, 2023 05:41 PM
      FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 22, 2023 06:57 PM
        Research
        European Open: Dax to open lower, hawkish Powell weighs on sentiment
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 8, 2023 05:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.