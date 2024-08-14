Iron ore looks like a potential waterfall in the making

Iron ore looks like a potential waterfall in the making on the weekly chart, closing in on support that may resemble a dam wall disintegrating if and should it give way.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 14, 2024 8:14 AM
Molten metal
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Iron ore futures on the SGX are nearing important support
  • With fundamentals deteriorating, a downside break may open the door for sizeable downside
  • Chinese steel futures are under extreme pressure as demand concerns amplify

Iron ore looks like a possible waterfall in the making on the weekly chart, closing in on support that may resemble a dam wall disintegrating if and should it give way.

Difficult to be bullish on iron ore

Iron ore faces a perfect storm when it comes to downside risks, undermined by unseasonably elevated inventories at Chinese ports, declining residential property construction in China, tumbling steel prices negatively impacting mill margins and profitability, along with tepid growth in new credit issuance which is amplifying concerns about a more pronounced slowdown in China.

iron ore inventories

Source: Westpac Bank

Data released on Tuesday did nothing to improve sentiment with Chinese banks extending a paltry ¥260 billion in loans in July, down 88% on June and around half the amount expected by economists.

Household loans fell by ¥210 billion yuan from June, according to calculations by Reuters, delivering another blow to residential construction which was the largest source of global steel demand as of last year. Whether that remains the case is questionable given how rapidly housing starts are declining in China.

It’s little wonder rebar (reinforced steel bar) futures resemble a death spiral on the hourly chart. You have to wonder whether iron ore may be next given it’s a key input for steel product used in the construction sector.

rebar aug 14 2024

Source; Refinitiv 

Descending triangle adds to downside risks

SGX iron ore futures sit in a descending triangle pattern on the weekly chart, closing in on support at $94 which has thwarted bearish probes for well over a year. As such, it comes across as an important level with little visible support evident until you get back to $76.20.

A break below $94 creates a decent short setup, allowing for traders to sell below the level with a stop above for protection. $76.20 or the October 2022 low of $73.60 loom as potential targets.

Alternatively, should $94.20 hold, you can flip the trade, allowing for longs to be established above the level with a stop below for protection. Possible targets include the August high of $105.75, downtrend resistance located around $110, along with $113.15.

sgx iron ore aug 14 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Iron Ore Commodities Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
Today 09:00 AM
2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Today 04:00 AM
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Fundamental 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 06:32 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 05:52 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2024 01:37 AM
        trading floor
        NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 18, 2024 10:42 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.