Is Acadia Realty Trust a Long Term Buy and Hold

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 5, 2020 1:10 PM
0 views
High rise buildings
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition of shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Acadia's stock price recently broke to the upside of a falling wedge pattern and has extremely bullish momentum. Price has gapped up twice this week, making a higher high everyday. The 20-day moving average has just crossed above the 50-day moving average. The RSI has been rising on top of a bullish trend line and is over 70. Since price does not often go straight up, price will mostly likely pull back before regaining momentum and accelerating towards the $20.00 resistance level. Once price reaches the $20.00 level it will probably be a slower grind aimed at the $24.00 resistance level. If price cannot hold above the $13.00 level, then price may retrace to $10.00 support.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView 

Looking at a monthly chart, we can see that price may have bottomed around the $10.00 level given the trend line. In 2009 price bottomed a little lower than $10.00 after confirming a hammer reversal candle just before a bullish engulfing candle started a new up trend. Looking at today's price movement we can see that something very similar may be occurring, which is why price may pull back slightly before continuing upwards.    



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:04 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:48 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 9, 2023 12:10 PM
        Research
        Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 9, 2023 07:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.