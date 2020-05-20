Japan Better machinery orders than expected

May 20, 2020 3:51 AM
This morning, government data showed that Japan's core machinery orders slid only 0.4% on month in March (vs -6.7% expected). Tomorrow, April, Balance of Trade will be released. A 560 billion yens deficit is expected with a 22.7% drop in exports.

From a technical point of view, on an intraday chart, USD/JPY stands above an overlap at 107.50. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise as the nearest resistance would be set at today’s morning top at 108.00 and a second one would be set at strong horizontal resistance at 108.15 in extension. Any break below 107.50 would lower the bullish potential and would lead to a weakness towards 107.35.
Market chart of US Dollar(USD) against the JPY. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
