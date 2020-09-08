Earlier this morning, government data showed that Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (vs -28.5% expected), while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (vs -3.7% expected).
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
June 15, 2023 10:10 PM
June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
June 14, 2023 05:35 AM
June 12, 2023 04:50 AM