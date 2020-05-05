Light at the end of the tunnel

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 5, 2020 7:12 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Even though the coronavirus is still in full flow in Europe some of its weight is beginning to lift off the markets as the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer. Details of how the UK may go about reopening businesses and shops have already been leaked over the weekend and more details are likely to be thrashed out when Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer meet this week to discuss how to end the lockdown.

The FTSE rallied nearly 1.5% on opening, echoing similar moves on other European bourses. Some of the bounces in London, such as Glencore’s  5.8% jump and Anglo American’s 4.6% rally had to do with a temporary easing of concerns over US-China relations. The threat of new trade tariffs and a frosting up of Sino-US relations hit the mining sector particularly badly earlier this week because of China’s role as the world’s largest metals buyer.

Rising trade tensions also channelled some of the investment flows back into gold, one of the safe havens of choice for the moment. With all of the central banks’ easing and financing programmes, currencies are bound to weaken over the coming months, leaving gold as one of the most stable currencies out there at present.

Russian COVID numbers jump over the last three days

The number of new cases in Russia has risen by 10,000 for each of the last three days, nudging the country up the list of European countries with the most infections. The country is already in a lockdown and has closed its borders but a prolonged and heavy coronavirus exposure could affect some of its exports such as specialty metals supplied to car manufacturers and specialty tool makers.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

Precious moments: Did Gold just remind financial markets’ what it’s there for?
Today 12:43 PM
US Open: Stocks edge lower in cautious trade
Today 12:17 PM
Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:24 AM
Gap trading: how to use gap trading strategies
Today 08:30 AM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 08:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 03:46 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Gold among beneficiaries of falling rates expectations
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 23, 2023 04:13 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 23, 2023 05:55 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.