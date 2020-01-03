Market Brief Bloom Comes Off the Risk Rose Amidst Middle East Bombing

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 3, 2020 5:15 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Markets assumed a clear risk-off posture following last night’s US missile strike in the Middle East, with safe haven assets in particular demand.
  • The minutes from the December Federal Reserve meeting were mostly uninspiring, with officials suggesting that rates were likely to remain steady unless there was a material change in the underlying economic situation.
  • US data: ISM Manufacturing PMI (Dec) printed at 47.2 vs. 49.0 eyed, the lowest reading since 2009. The Employment subcomponent fell to just 45.1, signaling a relatively sharp contraction in hiring in the sector. Separately, Construction Spending (Nov) rose 0.6% m/m, more than the 0.4% reading eyed.
  • FX: The Japanese yen was the strongest major currency today, followed by the US dollar. The British pound was by far the weakest, falling by more than 1% against the day’s leading currencies.
  • Commodities: Oil rallied more than 3% on the day, boosted by the turmoil in the Middle East and a surprise drawdown in inventories. Gold tacked on about 1.5% in a safe haven bid.
 
  • US indices closed lower on the day, spooked by tensions in the Middle East.
  • REITs (XLRE) were the strongest sector on the day, gaining more than 0.5%. Materials (XLB) was the weakest, falling by more than -1%.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Aerospace and Defense names were the big movers, led by Northrop Grumman (NOC, +5%) and Lockheed Martin (LMT, +4%)

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:39 AM
Indices ahead on good earnings, belief that rate peak is in sight
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise after Meta earnings boost, GDP data
Yesterday 01:02 PM
USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
Yesterday 10:56 AM
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
Yesterday 09:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:56 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The history of money
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    Yesterday 02:08 AM
      downtrend chart
      A guide to CFD trading strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      April 26, 2023 11:00 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Euro outlook: EUR/USD struggles to make a break for 1.1100
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 26, 2023 04:57 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.