Market Brief BoJos Parliamentary Prorogation Punctures Pound

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 28, 2019 5:58 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The US dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, and the British pound was the weakest after PM Boris Johnson successfully prorogued Parliament for five weeks until mid-October. That said, GBP/USD merely retraced yesterday’s rally and remains down only slightly on the week so far.
  • Italy’s PM Conte was granted a mandate to form a new government with the 5-Star Movement, sidestepping (for now) the need for another election. The euro hardly reacted to the news.
  • See why Sweden’s krone is approaching all-time lows against the US dollar.
  • Commodities: Gold ticked lower while oil tacked on nearly 2% after a massive drawdown in US inventories.
  • Cryptoassets saw strong selling pressure today, with Ethereum dropping to 8% to its lowest level since May near $170.

  • US indices saw sub-1% gains across the board, partially driven by month-end rebalancing after a rough August.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest sector while Utilities (XLU) went from first yesterday to worst today.

