Market Brief Buck Rallies Back US Stocks Tick Lower

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 7, 2020 5:07 PM
4 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
bitcoin

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • US data: The ISM Services PMI report printed at 55.0 vs. 54.5 expected. The employment subcomponent, a key leading indicator for Friday’s NFP report, came in at 55.2, down a touch from last month’s 55.5 reading. Separately, Factory Orders (Nov) fell -0.7% m/m vs. a -0.8% drop eyed. The November trade deficit came in at -$43.1B, roughly in-line with -$43.7B anticipated.
  • FX: The US dollar was the day’s strongest currency (though it remains below some key short-term resistance levels). The Australian dollar was the weakest major currency in risk-off trade.
  • Commodities: Oil shed -1% on the day as there were no new developments in the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. Gold and silver ticked higher after early losses, while bitcoin surged 5% to break back above $8,000.
 
  • US indices closed modestly lower on the day. European indices were mixed, with rallies in Germany’s DAX and Italy’s MIB offsetting losses in the UK’s FTSE and Spain’s IBEX.
  • Materials (XLB) was the strongest major sector today; REITs (XLRE) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Tesla (TSLA) rallied 4% after delivering its first vehicles made in China.
    • Micron Technology (MU) surged 9% on an upgrade from analysts at Cowen.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
Yesterday 05:30 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
Yesterday 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Yesterday 08:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:54 PM
    Trend trading: strategies, indicators and examples
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      Australian flag
      Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 11, 2023 03:03 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 11, 2023 01:15 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.