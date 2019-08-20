Market Brief European Political Turmoil Drives Markets

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 20, 2019 6:23 PM
2 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The US dollar was the weakest major currency in relatively quiet trade; the British pound and Swiss franc were the strongest.
  • Geopolitical developments in Europe stole the headlines today, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson continuing to debate the potential for changes with the Irish border as part of Brexit. Meanwhile, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, extending the country’s political turmoil.
  • Commodities: Gold and oil (WTI) both finished the day within 0.5% of yesterday’s closing levels.

  • US indices closed lower on the day as Treasury yields turned lower once again. This ended the three-day winning streak for major indices. Ongoing discussions about a possible payroll tax cut have failed to support investor sentiment, perhaps because they view such a policy as unlikely.
  • Consumer Discretionary (XLY) was the only sector to close higher on the day, while Financials (XLF) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Retailer Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) dropped 7% despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 profits and revenues.
    • Medtronic (MDT) rose nearly 3% after beating on earnings and revenues, as well as raising full-year guidance.
    • Market darling Beyond Meat (BYND) gained 6.5% after the stock was upgraded by JPMorgan on the potential for growth in quick-service restaurants.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Yesterday 04:03 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
Yesterday 01:18 PM
GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:06 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Australian flag
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:03 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:15 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 10, 2023 04:43 PM
        US dollar analysis: How sticky will core CPI be?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 9, 2023 04:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.