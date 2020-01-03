Market Brief Iran retaliation fears quash rebound attempt

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 3, 2020 11:57 AM
9 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Chart showing cash indices percentage change as of 3rd January 2020

Stock market snapshot as of [3/1/2020 4:04 pm]

  • …And in a flash, it was gone. U.S. and European stock markets have ceded the best levels gained on one of the most bullish starts of the year seen for decades.
  • Massive street demonstrations in Iran have followed the U.S airstrike on Iraq that killed Qassem Soleiman, a notorious general who commanded proxy militias that extended Iran’s power across the Middle East. The demos add to concerns that Tehran will feel compelled to retaliate
  • As such, chances that a further escalation of tensions with Washington can be avoided, appear to be low.  Risk assets therefore look unlikely to reclaim their solid advance out of the gates in 2020 anytime soon
  • As ever, time will tell the true extent of investor reaction vs. over-reaction. (The VIX volatility gauge and U.S. oil have surged the most since early December)
  • But it’s already clear that that volumes of 2020 outlook commentary mostly did not factor in a sudden and severe deterioration of Middle East risks. Worries that moderate stock market progress widely forecast for the year may be in jeopardy won’t be easy to allay
  • See a first take of the impact on oil and gold by Senior Technical Analyst Matt Simpson
  • A softer than forecast December manufacturing index from the ISM isn’t helping sentiment. It was weakest since June 2009. The employment component also ticked deeper into contractio territory, a negative omen for next week’s payrolls. The ISM’s more pivotal Non-Manufacturing data are due on Tuesday

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • U.S. stock indices made an early bid to break into positive territory, with a decent gradient off lows, but that has faltered. Of major markets, only the FTSE managed this feat (just). Thank inflated oil prices and the market’s outsize weighting of crude producers
  • Energy is predictably among the few sectors in the green on both sides of the Atlantic
  • British American Tobacco almost single-handedly lifts the consumer sector into positive as well. Smoking product makers are seeing a relief rally after the Trump administration indicated a temporary ban on flavoured vaping products could be lifted if manufacturers demonstrate they’re not targeting youngsters
  • Technology leads the downside in Europe. However Apple continued to outpace U.S. blue-chip shares. A 0.5% fall earlier compared with the Nasdaq 100’s -0.8%. AAPL remains within touching distance of psychologically charged $300

Forex daily percentage candles as of 3rd January 2020

FX snapshot as of [3/1/2020 3:48 pm]

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX markets and gold

  • The dollar’s haven characteristics kick-in, with the euro bearing the brunt
  • Gold is back near six-year highs on its own haven demand. Bullion has been as much as 1.5% higher near 1551.52. Ironically, with a test of the September $1557 high brought on much earlier than expected, momentum conditions may not favour strongly extended gains from here
  • Classic risk proxies are paired elsewhere as Aussie slumps the most amongst majors vs. the yen. Against the dollar, significant sell stops were very likely to have been intense around 0.6940
  • Still, note that the single currency also exerts a significant toll on AUD. Assessments of the precise level of current risk appetite are not straightforward to make
  • The loonie sees some protection due to its strong tie to oil, mostly at the expense of sterling

Economic highlights

Table showing Economic highlights on Friday 3rd January 2020

Related tags: Apple Dollar Crude Oil EUR Euro Forex GBP Gold Indices Oil Shares market Sterling Tech Stocks UK 100 USD Wall Street Europe US

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Apple articles

Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 7, 2023 02:57 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 1, 2023 02:23 PM
      Congress building
      Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 19, 2023 02:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.