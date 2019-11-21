Market Brief Oil and Poloz Push USDCAD Back Below 133

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 21, 2019 6:01 PM
3 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • Trade headlines dominated markets today:
    • The WSJ reported China has invited the US to another round of talks around a “phase one” trade deal, while the US is reportedly considering delaying the scheduled December 15th tariffs regardless of whether there’s a deal or not.
    • Meanwhile, Beijing is closely watching the status of the US bill supporting Hong Kong protestors.
    • Separately, the USMCA trade deal is nearing completion, with some lawmakers still expressing optimism that it could be signed later this year.
    • Finally, Politico reported that the White House is considering a trade investigation into EU automobiles.
  • FX: The Canadian dollar was the day’s strongest major currency, bolstered by less dovish comments from BOC Governor Poloz and rising oil prices. The New Zealand dollar was the day’s weakest currency.
  • Commodities: Oil tacked on another 2% to trade at a nearly 2-month high today, while gold slipped less than -1%.
 
  • US indices closed moderately lower on the day following a late fade.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest major sector for the second straight day. REITs (XLRE) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Broker Charles Schwab (SCHW, +7%) is reportedly looking to buy TD Ameritrade (AMTD, +17%).
    • Macy’s (M) shed -2% after the department store missed analysts’ sales estimates and lower full-year guidance.
    • General Motors (GM) ticked -2% lower on an announcement that the company would have to recall over 600k trucks.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:36 AM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 06:53 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:38 AM
    aus_08
    AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:55 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500 and Dollar Index Analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:09 AM
        Downtrend arrow
        EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 9, 2023 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.