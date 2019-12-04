Market Brief Oil Catches Fire After Surprise Inventory Drawdown

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 4, 2019 5:01 PM
3 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • The Bank of Canada kept interest rates unchanged as expected, though Governor Poloz and company did offer a relatively upbeat assessment of the economy, boosting the loonie.
  • US data: The ADP Employment report (Nov) came in light at just 67k new jobs vs. 135k eyed. The disappointment was slightly offset by an improvement in the employment component of the ISM Services PMI report, which came in at 55.5 vs. 53.7 last month (though the headline reading missed expectations as well at 53.9 vs. 54.5 expected).
  • FX: The British pound was the strongest major currency on growing optimism that the Conservatives will be able to secure a majority at the election in less than two weeks’ time (see here and here for more). The Canadian dollar was also strong, boosted by the big surge in oil prices. The safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc were the day’s weakest major currencies.
  • Commodities: Oil prices rocketed 4% higher after a massive drawdown in crude inventories. Gold edged lower in quiet trade.
 
  • US indices closed higher on the day to erase most of yesterday’s losses.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest major sector on the day; Materbials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Alphabet (GOOG) rose 2% as investors digested the news that CEO Larry Page would be stepping down.
    • Troubled energy firm Chesapeake Energy (CHK) surged 17% after securing a loan facility to shore up operations.
    • Salesforce.com (CRM) dipped -3% after offering a disappointing go-forward outlook in its earnings call.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Nasdaq falls, Bitcoin rallies
Today 06:53 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Today 01:07 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
Today 12:10 PM
A guide to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
Today 08:15 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
Today 07:15 AM
GBP/USD, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Market chart
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 in focus for UK inflation, Jerome Powell testimony
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:19 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie pairs move lower following the RBA minutes
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:51 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 20th June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2023 10:33 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 19, 2023 03:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.