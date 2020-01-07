Market Brief Pre Christmas consumer spending boosts Eurozone inflation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 7, 2020 9:06 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

  • Market update at 12:0 GMT: Among the major currencies, the EUR and USD were the strongest while AUD and GBP were the weakest; stocks were higher, crude oil lower and gold flat.

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • EUR strengthened as Eurozone CPI inflation climbed to a six-month high of 1.3% (up from 1.0% previously but in line with expectations) thanks to strong pre-Christmas consumer spending, which saw retail sales rise a good 1.0% month-over-month in November (vs. +0.6% expected).
  • AUD was the weakest as the implied probability of a Feb rate cut rose more than 50% due to the economic damage of the wildfires raging across Australia.
  • As optimism over a phase one trade deal between the world’s largest economies rise, it is no wonder to see the yuan strengthening to its best level since August, causing the closely-followed USD/CNH pair to break down.
  • The escalation of tensions between the US and Iran may have underpinned safe-haven gold and caused a spike in crude oil prices over the past few days, but its impact on the wider markets have been minimal, even if Tehran has promised "severe revenge" for the death of Soleimani. Global stocks were rebounding, oil prices were weaker, and gold was flat at the time of writing.  

  • In major company news:
    • Aston Martin issued a fresh profit warning as its sales dropped, causing its shares to fall more than 12%.
    • Morrison shares rose 2% after the UK’s fourth largest supermarket posted better-than-expected same-store sales, even if they were down 1.7% in the second half (compared with a drop of 2.2% expected by analysts)
  • Coming up: ISM Services PMI (54.5 expected) and US factory orders (-0.6% m/m expected) at 15:00 GMT.
Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
Today 12:13 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
Today 09:23 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
USD/JPY: playing the range as BOJ invention threat counteracts fundamentals
Today 04:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
    How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 09:23 AM
      USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:07 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 03:21 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.