Market Brief Risk Appetite Recovers Gold Cracks 1500

By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 7, 2019 6:07 PM
  • US indices fought back from steep early losses to finish near unchanged on the day. Bond yields also reversed back to the topside after a poor 10-year bond auction midway through US trade.
  • Consumer staples (XLP) were the strongest sector on the day. Financials (XLF) were the weakest sector.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Walt Disney (DIS) shed nearly -5% after a rare miss in earnings as the company’s Star Wars theme park attractions drew fewer attendees than anticipated. The company launches its highly-anticipated streaming service in November.
    • CVS Health (CVS) tacked on more than 7% after reporting strong earnings.
    • Flooring company Lumber Liquidators (LL) dumped almost 10% after reducing its same-store outlook to “approximately flat.”
    • Uber (UBER, +1%) is set to report earnings after the bell tomorrow.
