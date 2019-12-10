Market Brief Risk off ahead of a busy week

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 10, 2019 7:57 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Market update at 11:53 GMT: European stocks were sharply lower along with US index futures ahead of a busy few days. Sentiment has turned cautious as we near towards a US tariff deadline on Sunday which will highlight the state of trade relations with China. Before that, we have the Fed, SNB and ECB policy decisions in mid-week, while the outcome of the UK general election is expected in the early hours of Friday. In FX, GBP has again ignored weaker-than-expected UK data as investors continue to price out risks of a snap election; the EUR has been supported by stronger sentiment data from surveyed investors and analysts in Germany, while commodity dollars have been held back on slight risk aversion. Meanwhile, gold was up on haven demand as equities sold off while crude oil was lower along with other risk assets.


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

Good news from Europe: the German ZEW Economic Sentiment index, which fell to a multi-year low in August before improving in the subsequent months, has now risen to its highest level since 2018 on hopes of improvements in exports and private consumption. The print of 10.7 was well ahead of 1.1 expected and marks a sharp improvement from -2.1 recorded in the previous month. The ZEW Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone, likewise beat expectations with an even impressive reading of +11.2 compared to +2.2 expected. This comes after the Sentix Investor Confidence barometer went back above the optimism threshold of zero as we found out on Monday.  

UK data largely disappointed: Monthly GDP +0.0% m/m vs. +0.1% expected; Index of Services +0.2% 3m/3m vs. +0.3%; Construction Output -2.3% m/m vs. +0.2%; Industrial Production +0.1% m/m vs. +0.2%. However, Manufacturing Production was slightly ahead of forecasts at +0.2% m/m vs. +0.1%. This morning’s data barely caused any reaction in the pound with the GBP/USD climbing to a new multi-month high.

Coming up: Economic calendar is light for the North American session today. Things will pick up on Wednesday though and it could be a volatile few days in the markets. See our week ahead report for more.



Related tags: Forex Indices

Latest market news

Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Sainsbury’s, AO World and Levi Strauss
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:54 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:59 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 06:48 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 28, 2023 02:55 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.