Market Brief US Dumps All Its Data Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 27, 2019 5:08 PM
*Note that there will not be a US version of the Market Brief on Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.*

  • US data: The first revision of Q3 GDP data came in at +2.1% vs. +1.9% eyed. Durable Goods Orders (Oct) rose +0.6% m/m, beating expectations of a -0.9% decline (Core Durable Goods also beat expectations). Pending Home Sales (Oct) fell -1.7% vs. a +0.2% reading eyed. Personal Spending (Oct) rose 0.3% m/m as anticipated. Finally, weekly jobless claims printed at 213k, below the 221k reading eyed.
  • FX: The pound was the day’s strongest major currency despite Labour reportedly gaining ground in the most recent YouGov poll while the Japanese yen brought up the rear.
  • USD/JPY hit its highest level since May near 109.50, and USD/CHF tagged the parity (1.00) level for the first time since early October.
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil edged lower on the day, with the latter falling on the back of a larger-than-expected EIA inventories. Bitcoin bounced back $500 off its 6-month low.

  • US indices closed moderately higher in low liquidity, pre-holiday trade.
  • Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stocks were the day’s best performers; Industrials (XLI) were the weakest, and the only major sector to fall on the day.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Deere and Company (DE) fell -4% after reducing guidance in agricultural and construction sales in 2020.
    • Manchester United (MANU) gained 12% after crosstown rival Manchester City was valued at nearly $5B.

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.