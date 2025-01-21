DAX: Markets React to Trump, ZEW Index, and Earnings Focus

Market Brief – January 21, 2025

Markets are adapting to a renewed Donald Trump presidency, with volatility emerging around his tariff policies. While the absence of tariff remarks in his inauguration speech initially boosted market sentiment, subsequent comments on trade measures applied pressure to global equities and currencies such as the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. Investors expect tariffs to become a key focus soon, potentially impacting trade-dependent sectors.

Key Economic Data

In the UK, November jobs data revealed a slight rise in the unemployment rate to 4.4%, though earnings growth improved. This mixed data points to ongoing labor market challenges amidst broader economic uncertainties. Today's spotlight will be on German ZEW sentiment readings, which offer insight into the business climate, and Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will influence views on inflation and central bank policy.

DAX Technical analysis 1 Day - Logarithmic

The Germany 40 (DAX) is currently, trading within an ascending channel. The price is near the upper boundary of the channel, indicating a potential resistance area. A possible pullback might occur if the upward momentum weakens. However, the price is above key moving averages (50 EMA, 100 EMA, and 200 EMA), which aligns with the prevailing bullish trend.

The RSI is at 75, signaling overbought conditions. This may indicate an overbought level and thus a potential short-term correction or consolidation phase at these levels. Similarly, the Stochastic RSI is in the overbought zone, indicating a potential exhaustion of the current upward momentum. These overbought readings warrant caution, as both indicate a potential slowdown ahead of the ZEW readings.

Despite the overbought conditions in the RSI and Stoch RSI, the overall trend appears bullish as the price is still above the moving averages. Should a breakdown occur, then the levels towards the middle of the channel could be of importance. Following these levels, the EMAs would become further support zones. If the price breaks above the upper boundary of the channel with strong volume, it could indicate a continuation of the bullish trend.

Markets to watch: Germany 40 (DAX), CAD Pairs

Earnings Season in Focus

The U.S. "Magnificent 7" (tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet) are set to release their Q4 2024 earnings this week. Analysts predict an average earnings growth of 22% year-over-year, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of outperformance. Without these heavyweights, S&P 500 earnings growth would drop to 6.4%. For 2025, the tech sector is forecast to grow profits by 18%, while the broader S&P 500 is projected to grow at 11%. Analysts welcome signs of earnings broadening beyond the tech sector as growth rates normalize.

Markets to watch:US SP 500 (S&P500), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG)

Yen Gains Amid Rate Expectations

The Japanese yen strengthened, moving from 159 to 155 per dollar in the span of 10 days. This might be attributed by narrowing yield differentials. U.S. Treasury yields fell modestly, while Japanese bond yields hit 2008 highs. Markets now price in an 85% likelihood of a 0.25% rate hike by the Bank of Japan on Friday, following remarks by Governor Kazuo Ueda about spring wage increases potentially ending Japan's deflationary cycle. A rate hike could further support the yen, while no action may lead to renewed depreciation.

Markets to watch: JPY pairs, JAPAN 225

Prevailing Risk-Aversion Sentiment

Safe-haven assets rose during early Tuesday trading. Gold reached $2,725 per ounce, its highest level since November’s election, reflecting ongoing risk aversion. The USD/JPY pair fell below 155 for the first time since mid-December, while the euro trimmed earlier gains, hovering below $1.04 against the dollar.

Bitcoin Pulls Back from Record Highs

Bitcoin set a new all-time high above $109,000 following Trump’s inauguration but quickly retreated, trading around $103,000 by early morning. Market participants expressed uncertainty about the administration’s cryptocurrency policies, keeping traders cautious. Over the weekend, Trump and Melania unveiled meme coins on the Solana blockchain, sparking brief rallies in Solana and related tokens. Enthusiasts remain hopeful for pro-crypto measures in Trump’s first 100 days.

Markets to watch: Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA)

Earnings today

NETFLIX (NFLX) – Aftermarket

With membership growth as its main driver, Netflix anticipates a 15% increase in revenue in 2024 and $43–44 billion in 2025.

More than half of sign-ups in Q3 2023 were from the ad tier; by 2025, the company anticipates that ad revenue will treble annually.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) – Aftermarket

Revenue increased 5% to $4.8 billion, adjusted EPS was $0.77, and net new assets doubled year over year.

Tier 1 Leverage ratio increased to 6.7%, but supplemental funding was reduced by $9 billion to less than $65 billion.

Plans additional retail alternatives in Q4 and anticipates a 2-3% increase in revenue in 2024.

What’s Next Today?

Investors are closely watching the German ZEW sentiment index and Canadian inflation data for clues on economic momentum and central bank policies. Corporate earnings from U.S. heavyweights later this week will likely shape market sentiment further. The focus will also remain on Trump’s tariff announcements and potential monetary policy surprises, with safe-haven assets and cryptocurrencies reacting dynamically to unfolding events.