Mexico Mid-month inflation shows rates continue to climb; USD/MXN

August 24, 2022 5:11 PM
18 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico released its mid-month inflation report for August earlier today and inflation rates continue to rise.  The headline print was 8.62% YoY vs an expectation of 8.52% YoY and a reading of 8.16% YoY in July.  This was the highest inflation reading for Mexico since the early 2000s.  In addition, the mid-month Core Inflation Rate for August was 7.97% YoY vs 7.8% YoY expected and a July reading of 7.56% YoY.  This was the highest reading since December 2000.  The Central Bank of Mexico (Banxico) targets 3% inflation.  Recall that at the last Interest Rate Decision meeting, the Central Bank hiked rates by 75bps to bring the key rate to 8.5%, citing ongoing inflationary pressures. In addition, the Banxico revised its inflationary outlook higher to Q3 2023 but said it expects inflation to converge at its 3% target by Q1 2024. And, as with most central banks as of late, Banxico has said that it will move to make decisions for its next rate decision based on incoming data and did not provide forward guidance for its next rate move.

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN has been making lower highs since April 3rd, 2020, during the height of the pandemic when the pair traded as highs as 25.0457.  However, the pair has formed as strong support zone between 19.5491 and 19.7063.  Throughout 2022, USD/MXN has been moving is a downward sloping channel.  On May 30th, the pair tested the bottom of the support zone, making a new low at 19.4136, however price held the bottom trendline of the channel.  As often is the case, when price fails to breakout through one side of the pattern, it often moves to test the other side of the pattern.  USD/MXN bounced above the top trendline to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of November 25th, 2021 to the lows of May 30th at 21.1079, however the move failed and price moved back into the channel.

20220824 usdmxn daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/MXN may be looking to move to retest the bottom trendline of the channel, which is now near 18.8292.  However, if price is to get there, it must first pass through horizontal support at 19.8200, then the previously mentioned support zone between 19.5491 and 19.7063.  Below there, the next support levels are the 127.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci extensions from the low of June 27th to the high of July 14th at 19.5137 and 19.0957, respectively.  However, if support holds, the first resistance level is the high from August 19th at 20.2671, then the top, downward sloping channel from the longer timeframe near 20.5173.  Above there, price can move to the highs of August 2nd at 20.8400.

20220824 usdmxn 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Mexico’s mid-month inflation rate hit a new high for the cycle today at 8.62%, which is helping push USD/MXN lower today towards prior support.   Will inflation continue to move higher?  It may depend on what the Central Bank of Mexico does when it meets again at the end of September!

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Inflation Mexico

Latest market news

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 13, 2023 04:14 PM
        Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 13, 2023 11:27 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.