Michigan sentiment at lowest levels since 2011, yet it’s the inflation that matters!

February 11, 2022 6:00 PM
10 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

The preliminary reading for the February Michigan Consumer Sentiment was 61.7 vs an expectation of 67.5 and a January reading of 67.2.  This was the lowest reading since October 2011! Most of the miss was due to the Current Conditions component, which was 68.5 vs 73 expected and 72 in January.  This was the lowest reading since August 2011! Despite these low numbers, it wasn’t the headline number that traders were interested in; it was the inflation component!  The 1-year inflation expectation was 5% vs 4.9% expected and 4.9% last.  This was the highest reading since November 2011.  This means that in 1 year, consumers still believe that inflation will be around 5%.  In addition, the 5-year inflation expectation was 3.1%! Note that the Fed’s target for inflation is only 2%, yet consumers believe that inflation will be 3.1% in 5 years.  This will do little to help back the Fed’s case for small, incremental increases in interest rates over the next year, as assumed.  The Fed has their work cut out for them to help lower inflation expectations.

The US Dollar Index has been moving higher in a channel since May 2021.  Price briefly broke out to the topside of the channel in November 2021 and reached a high of 98.91, only to trade back inside the channel and test the bottom side on January 12th, near 94.66. The DXY moved higher once again to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from those November 2021 highs to the January 12th lows near 95.54. That level also acts as resistance at the top of channel trendline.  Price formed an Evening Star formation and moved lower back to the bottom trendline of channel.  The DXY is currently sitting just above the trendline, which crosses near 95.50.

20220211 dxy daily

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, DXY is flagging at the channel trendline support level. Price bounced to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of January 28th to the lows of February 3rd, near 96.03.  If price breaks below the confluence of support at 95.50, the next level of support is at the February 4th lows near 95.13.  Below there, price can fall to the January 14th lows of 94.62 and then horizontal support at 94.30.  The target for the flag pattern is the length of the flag “pole” added to the breakdown point.  In this case, it is near 93.60.

20220211 dxy 240

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

Thanks to the recent selloff, there are several resistance levels before the January 28th highs at 97.44.  Immediate resistance is at today’s high of 96.05, then the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels from the January 28th highs to the February 4th lows at 96.30 and 96.57, respectively.  Above there is horizontal resistance at 96.94. 

The next move in the DXY is going to depend on when, and by how much, markets think the Fed will move in interest rates.  The headline Michigan Consumer sentiment data was horrible. However, traders are looking more at the inflation data than the headline data.  If inflation expectations continue to be strong, it may present the Fed with the opportunity to hike 50bps in March, rather than 25bps!

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY Inflation

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Today 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Today 04:59 PM
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
Today 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
Today 02:20 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
Today 01:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 12:38 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:22 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:24 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:38 PM
        Research
        Gold outlook finely balanced
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.