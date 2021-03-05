Momentum massacre TSLA NIO ZM TDOC all dump on rising interest rates

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 5, 2021 1:22 PM
7 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

For equity traders accustomed to cutting-edge technology stocks always outperforming the broader indices, the last couple weeks have been an eye-opening reminder of the concept of “market rotation.” Essentially, market rotation refers to the shift between different types of stocks leading in the market; to state a point that should be obvious, but that many have forgotten over the last decade, a strong business or industry doesn’t always lead to strong stock performance. In many cases, the shares of strong businesses in strong industries get so expensive that they’re essentially “priced for perfection” and any negative or even neutral developments can lead to a dramatic selloff.

That’s exactly what we’ve seen over the past month in previously white-hot momentum ETFs and stocks like the Tesla Motors (TSLA), NIO Inc (NIO), Zoom Video (ZM), and Teladoc Health (TDOC). These previous high-flyers have been absolutely clobbered this week, with the recent surge in interest rates prompting investors to reevaluate the appeal of these fast-growing, but low-profit firms.

Why do high interest rates hit fast-growing, low-profit firms hardest?

Finance 101 tells us that the value of any asset is equal to its future cash flows, discounted back to the present at an appropriate rate. In other words, when the discount rate is near zero, there’s little difference between profits earned today and profits expected to be earned in a decade. While firms like Tesla Motors and Zoom Video aren’t particularly profitable at the moment, investors have been betting that they’ll be far more profitable in the future, and with interest rates near 0%, those future profits may be nearly as valuable as those of a more profitable but slower growing company today.

Combined with that technical explanation, the underlying businesses are particularly reliant on their share prices rising, which allows them to attract top talent with offers of stock options and the ability to raise capital cheaply by issuing more shares. If this virtuous cycle comes to an end, they’re likely to see a simultaneous exodus of talent and a rising cost of capital, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy where future growth falls.

As the chart below shows, each of the stocks highlighted above have seen drawdowns ranging -40% to -50%, in most cases over the past couple weeks alone:

Market chart. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX

So what’s next for these momentum stocks?

There’s certainly more to the story than just one variable, but the path of interest rates over the next couple of weeks will be a big factor in determining whether stocks like TSLA, NIO, ZM, and TDOC are able to recapture their previous bullish momentum. With each of these names seeing their biggest declines since last year’s COVID-driven collapses, we’re skeptical they’ll regain their bullish mojo any time soon, so traders may want to look for selling opportunities on any short-term bounces.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.



Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks Interest rates

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Today 12:11 PM
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
Today 11:50 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks remain vulnerable despite bounce
Today 10:39 AM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:43 PM
    china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
    China A50: Retest of range lows looms, testing buyer demand
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:15 AM
      stocks_09
      Cisco to buy Splunk: What you need to know about the Cisco-Splunk deal
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 25, 2023 03:29 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 25, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 25, 2023 12:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.