Most traded stocks of the week

925 views
Most traded stocks of the week

Below is a list of the 20 most traded stocks among StoneX Retail clients during the five trading sessions to the end of play on Thursday March 9, 2023. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. Share price movements represents movements since the open of trade on Friday February 23.

How to trade stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the stock you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

 

Most traded stocks FAQs

What is the most traded stock in the US?

The most traded stock in the US in 2022 was Apple. Its shares fell in value by over 26% over the year, thanks to short-selling pressure, but Apple’s solid fundamentals meant buyers saw this as a buying opportunity. It was top of both the most bought, most held and most sold lists for 2022.

See Apple's live share price

 

What are the most traded indices?

The most traded indices in the world are the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100 and DAX 30. They represent leading global economies – the US, UK and Germany – making them popular barometers for the stock market and global financial health.

Learn more about indices trading

 

What does ‘underweight stock’ mean?

An ‘underweight stock’ is a recommendation from an analyst that a company’s shares aren’t worth buying because it’s underperforming compared to its industry, sector or market as a whole.

It’s important to note that analysts’ recommendations can measure different factors, so may differ from each other. It’s important to look at consensus estimates before making a decision.

See our recent stock analysis

 

What does ‘overweight stock’ mean?

An ‘overweight stock’ is a recommendation from an analyst that a company’s shares could be worth buying because it’s expected to outperform compared to its industry, sector or market.

It’s important to note that analysts’ recommendations can measure different factors, so may differ from each other. It’s important to look at consensus estimates before making a decision.

See our recent stock analysis

