Muted Reaction to US Data ahead of FOMC

October 30, 2019 11:41 AM
0 views

Today at 2:00pm EST, we will be the FOMC interest rate decision.  As discussed in our FOMC Preview, the market is almost fully pricing in a 25bps cut today.  Powell’s press conference will be the main act today.  However, ahead of the FOMC, this morning we had the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change for October, Preliminary GDP data for Q3, and Inflation data.

The headline number for ADP was slightly better than expected at 125K vs 120K expected.  However, with the revision lower in September’s data, from 135K to 93K, this was a worse number.  The Preliminary GDP headline number was stronger than expected at 1.9% vs 1.6% expected and 2.0% last.  However, the GDP Price Index (also known as the GDP Deflator), which is a measure of inflation, was 1.6% vs 1.9% expected and 2.6% last.  This number shows that inflation is slowing in the US compared to Q2.  In addition, PCE Prices (QoQ) were released.  This is one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation.  The Advanced Q3 number was 1.5% vs 2% expected and 2.4% last.  However, the Core PCE Prices number (ex- food and energy) was 2.2% vs 1.9% expected and 2.1% last.  In theory, these numbers show that inflation is meeting Fed expectations,  not including the more volatile food and energy prices.

USD/JPY tends to be highly sensitive to economic data releases.  Upon release of the data, the pair bounced a mere 15 pips and formed a shooting star candlestick on the 15-minute chart.   Short-term resistance at yesterday’s highs of 109.06.    Short term support at yesterday’s lows near 108.75. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the exception of the Canadian Dollar (as the BOC was more dovish than expected), barring any headlines from the usual suspects, the currency markets could remain muted until the FOMC meeting later this afternoon.  Keep an eye on the press conference at 2:30pm!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD FOMC GDP Inflation

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:53 AM
Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
Today 07:30 AM
EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
Today 01:17 AM
AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
Yesterday 11:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.