Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows

Wall Street indices are just not on the same page at the moment, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, while the S&P 500 trading sideways and the Dow chalks up its worst daily bearish streak in 12 years. And that's not good for the ASX.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 10:52 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The general theme for flash PMIs from Europe, Asia and the US on Monday was that manufacturing contracted faster than expected while services expanded at a faster pace. But it was the US services flash PMI that came out on top, rising to a 38-month high of 58.5. Firm’s expectations for output over the next year were also higher, thanks to growth optimism amid a new Trump administration. That this comes on the eve of the last FOMC meeting of the year serves as a fresh reminder that the US economy remains stronger, shows the potential to remains strong. And with that can come more inflation and a less dovish Fed.

20241217pmis

 

Still, the three major US indices are simply not on the same page at the moment. The Nasdaq 100 surged to its latest record high on Monday, with the front-month futures contract tapping 22k for its first time in history. Prices are accelerating away from the 10 and 20-day EMAs with an extra show of confidence.

 

While the S&P 500 also traded higher, it remains stuck in a sideways consolidation just off its record high. The trend is clearly bullish, but it is not ready to resume its trend ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting. Still, it is holding above its 20-day EMA and closed above the 10-day EMA.

 

Meanwhile, Dow Jones futures were lower for an eight consecutive day which marks its most bearish daily sequence since August 2011. Now sitting at a 3-week low, it isn’t showing any obvious signs of trough yet. And given the ASX 200 is tracking the Dow more closely than the S&P at present, that should concern ASX bulls.

20241217wallstreet

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis

The daily chart on the left shows the strong correlation between the Dow Jones and ASX 200 at present. It seems the ASX wants to retest its 100-day EMA (8192). And with such a strong bearish trend on the 1-hour chart, bears could seek to fade into moves towards the 10n or 20-day hour EMA in anticipation of a move lower to the 8200 handle.

20241217asx200

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:30 – AU consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:00 – NZ economic forecast, budget balance, debt forecast (NZ Treasury)
  • 11:30 – SG non-oil exports
  • 18:00 – UK earnings, claimant count, employment change, unemployment rate
  • 20:00 – DE Ifo business sentiment
  • 21:00 – EU and DE ZEW economic sentiment
  • 00:30 – US retail sales
  • 00:30 – CA CPI
  • 01:15 – US industrial production, manufacturing production, capacity utilisation

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Nasdaq Dow Jones Indices
Latest market news
View more news
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Micron Technology Inc (MU) Earnings: Key Insights for AI and Memory Sector
Yesterday 01:13 PM
Investors Await Fed, BoJ, and BoE Decisions; DAX Pullback
Yesterday 08:59 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:16 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.