Natural Gas Bullish Bias Remains in Short Term

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 8, 2020 2:38 AM
4 views
Oil refinery
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The situation of natural gas is similar to crude oil. Investors worried about the decline of demand due to the out-break of COVID-19. The NYMEX Natural Gas futures prices fell around 45% from the high of November at $2.862/mmbtu to the low of April at $1.552/mmbtu.

After that, the NYMEX Natural Gas futures prices rebounded around 38% to the high of May 5 at $2.134/mmbtu on the hope of the economy reopening. Currently, the futures prices eased after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas recorded 109 Bcf storage injection for the week ending May 1. The total working gas storage was 2,319 Bcf as of May 1, 796 Bcf above year-ago levels.

Recently, Goldman Sachs released a report about natural gas. The bank raised the forecast prices for the rest of summer to $2.05/mmbtu from $1.85/mmbtu. In addition, the bank lowered the U.S. natural gas production estimation for summer 2020 by 0.9 bcf per day and winter 2020-21 by 0.5 bcf per day. Finally, the bank projected that 2021 natural gas prices would average $3.25/mmbtu to incentivize lower demand and higher supply to bring natural gas storage to manageable levels.

From a technical point of view, although the natural gas futures posted a pullback and returned to the consolidation zone on a daily chart, it is still supported by both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. Besides, the golden cross between 20-day and 50-day moving averages has been identified, indicating a bullish signal. If the prices returned the level above the consolidation zone, it would enhance the positive outlook.

The RSI also posted a "Bullish Divergence" signal, when the futures prices formed a support base above $1.52/mmbtu. This situation demonstrates that bears are losing power, and that bulls are ready to control the market again. Currently, the RSI is supported by a rising trend line, suggesting the momentum of prices is still pointing north.

In this case, bullish readers could consider to set the nearest support level at $1.70/mmbtu. Trading above this level, the futures prices could consider an advance to the resistance level at $2.16/mmbtu and $2.38/mmbtu respectively.


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Commodities

Latest market news

Alibaba FY2023 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Today 08:42 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Extreme bearish positioning among speculators
Today 05:20 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: RBA minutes reveal ‘finely balanced’ decision
Today 03:52 AM
Hang Seng outlook: Sentiment knocked on weak China data
Today 03:06 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX rally powers on amidst strong earnings
Yesterday 06:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Commitment of traders report (COT):
By:
Matt Simpson
May 14, 2023 08:02 AM
    downtrend chart
    Swing trading strategies
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    May 9, 2023 11:00 AM
      Energy
      WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.