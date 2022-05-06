NFP headline beats expectations; confirms Fed’s view that labor markets are tight

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
May 6, 2022 4:57 PM
25 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

US Non-Farm Payrolls showed that economy added 428,000 jobs in April, matching March’s revised print and beating average estimates of 391,000.  In addition, the report showed that the Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% vs expectations of a drop to 3.5%.  Average hourly earnings were 0.3% vs a revised print of 0.5% in March and estimates of 0.4%.  When all is said and done, the headline print was a solid beat vs expectations.  The Fed noted at its FOMC meeting earlier this week that labor markets were extremely tight and that it was essential for the Fed to bring down inflation to keep a strong labor market.  Today’s NFP data helps to confirm this view on employment.

The US Dollar Index had been moving higher since May 2021 in an orderly channel. In early April, the DXY broke above the top trendline as the channel near 99.30 as price began to move in a parabolic formation.  Price reached a 20 year high on April 28th at 103.93.  Today, the DXY traded briefly above that level to its highest level since December 2002 at 104.06.  Notice that the RSI was in overbought territory and the recent consolidation has allowed it to move back to neutral levels.

20220506 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is still trading near today’s highs.  Resistance levels above are at the 1.272% Fibonacci extension from the high of April 28th to the low of May 5th at 1.0435, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 1.0490.  Above there, price can trade to horizontal resistance from September 2002 at 1.0541. (see daily).  If price pulls back, the first support level is the May  5th lows at 1.0235.  Below there, price can fall to horizontal support levels at 101.86 and 101.03.

20220506 dxy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/USD tends to move similarly, but opposite, to the DXY as the Euro makes up over 57% of the US Dollar Index composition.  If the DXY does move higher, EUR/USD could move lower.  First support is the low of April 28th at 1.0471.  Below there, price can fall to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of April 28th to the highs of May 22nd at 1.0424 and then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 1.0365.  If EUR/USD bounces, first resistance is at the May 22nd highs at 1.0642, then horizontal resistance at 1.0696 and 1.0761.

20220506 eurusd 240

Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s Non-Farm Payroll data confirms what the Fed said in its statement:  that labor conditions are tight. In addition, Average Hourly Earnings were in-line with estimates.  If the Fed continues to raise rates, will either of these jobs numbers begin to move lower? That will be at the forefront of the Fed’s mind over the next month ahead of June’s NFP print.

 
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas NFP EUR USD DXY

Latest market news

Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Direct Line gets double upgrade to Buy
Today 06:33 AM
European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
Today 05:53 AM
The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
Today 03:37 AM
Recession fears evident in jobs data, rate hike expectations fall
Yesterday 07:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Market chart
The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:37 AM
    Research
    GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 05:48 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD and Silver Outlook: Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:49 AM
        European Open: The USD is back on the ropes as ISM renews recession fears
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:07 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.