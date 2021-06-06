NFP miss boosts the case for further upside in gold

June 7, 2021 1:33 AM
8 views
Gold nuggets

However, hopes were dashed as the report showed the US economy added 559k jobs in May, below market expectations of 674k.

It also showed a decline in participation to 61.6%, a rise in earnings, and a long work week that did little to clear up the questions of labour supply factors raised after a weak jobs report in April.

This has removed some of the pressure from the Federal Reserve to move earlier to taper, although it doesn’t change the view that the Fed will soon begin the conversation around tapering, possibly as early as its upcoming meeting in mid-June.

Asset markets have opted to take the half glass full view that rates will stay lower for longer, perhaps also reassured that tapering isn’t tightening. After the Fed began to taper in December 2013 it wasn’t until two years later that the Fed raised rates in December 2015.

Buoyed by this, US yields eased lower towards range lows, taking the US dollar index, the DXY with it, and propelling gold over 1% higher, towards $1890. 

Technically, after consolidating its breakout of the top of the 11-month trend channel over the past three weeks, the expectation in the medium term is for gold to continue its rally towards the next upside target at $1960 and beyond that the $2075 high from August 2020.

For short-term traders, the preference is to lean against the trendline support currently at $1855 drawn from the 30th of March $1677 low , to enter longs in expectation of a retest and break of last week’s $1916 high, before the $1960 level mentioned above.

Aware that a daily close below $1855/40 would be a setback to the positive bias.

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 7th of June 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX RBA GDP

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest ASX articles

Downward trend
AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
By:
September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 analysis: Like it or not, it’s holding above 7k post CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 27, 2023 03:04 AM
      Energy
      WTI crude oil, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 26/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 25, 2023 10:14 PM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 22, 2023 02:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.