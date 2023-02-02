NFP preview: Imbalanced labor market to remain a thorn in the Fed’s side?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 2, 2023 3:47 PM
882 views
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Overview

Tomorrow brings another US jobs report, and based on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference earlier this week, the US central bank still believes the US jobs market is “out of balance,” with far too few workers relative to the number of job openings. Will this finally be the reading that shows signals the tight labor market is easing?

As the graphic below shows, traders and economists are expecting to learn that the US economy created nearly 200K net new jobs in January, and that the average hourly earnings for workers rose by 0.3% m/m, a development that would keep expectations for future price increases elevated:

fxnfpbynumbers02022023

Source: StoneX

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report, but due to the vagaries of the economic calendar, we won’t get access to the ISM Services PMI report until after the NFP report this month:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 50.6, roughly in line with last month’s 50.8 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at 106K net new jobs, well below expectations and last month’s 253K print.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell to 198K, down from last month’s 214K reading to near historical lows again

As a reminder, the state of the US labor market remains more uncertain and volatile than usual as it emerges from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID pandemic. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a roughly as-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 150K-250K range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.3% m/m last month, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 100K jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

100K-300K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

> 300K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

The US dollar index extended its downtrend over the last month to hit its lowest level in more than nine months near 101.00. The move has been relatively controlled, so the world’s reserve currency isn’t necessarily oversold on a short-term basis, but with markets seemingly disregarding Fed Chairman Powell’s hawkish comments, the risk may still be tilted toward a bounce in the greenback if the jobs report beats expectations.

In terms of potential trade setups, readers may want to consider USD/CHF buy opportunities on a strong US jobs report. The pair is currently testing strong previous support in the 0.9100 area, with the daily RSI indicator showing a bullish divergence; a strong fundamental reading on the US economy could provide the spark for the bullish technical setup.

Meanwhile, a weak jobs report could present a buy opportunity in AUD/USD. The Aussie is testing previous resistance in the 0.7135 zone as we go to press, and with inflation still accelerating Down Under, along with the bullish impulse from China’s reopening, a breakout through that resistance level could quickly target the June highs in the upper-0.7200s.

Related tags: NFP USD Fed

Latest market news

Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Yesterday 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Yesterday 01:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest NFP articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:54 PM
    jobs_02
    NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 31, 2023 02:18 PM
      united_states_03
      PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.