Nike quarterly figures and EU inflation data in focus

On the first day of October, two important events are due that will attract the attention of investors and analysts alike: Nike's quarterly report in the United States and the publication of the latest inflation data for the eurozone.
Adding to the excitement is Nike (NKE), which caused a stir last week by announcing a significant leadership change that could have long-lasting implications for the company. Let's take a closer look at these developments and their significance for the market.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 30, 2024 4:40 PM
Research
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EU inflation data: Further easing in September?

In line with the trend of recent months, eurozone inflation is expected to ease further, confirming the effectiveness of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy.

Key figures from the August inflation data:

Eurozone annual inflation: Eurozone inflation fell to 2.2% in August 2024, down from 2.6% in July. It is currently expected to slow to 1.9%. This is the lowest rate of inflation since July 2021 and is in line with the preliminary estimate.

Core inflation: Core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy, also fell slightly, from 2.9% the previous month to 2.8%. Today's inflation data is expected to come in at 2.7%.

Breakdown of August inflation data:

Services: Prices for services rose by 4.1%, slightly above July's 4%, and remained a key factor in inflation.

Food, alcohol and tobacco: This category also added to inflationary pressures, with prices rising by 2.3%, unchanged from the previous month.

Non-energy industrial goods: Inflation in non-energy industrial goods slowed from 0.7% to 0.4%, indicating lower price pressures in this sector.

Energy: Energy prices saw a significant decline of 3%, compared to a 1.2% increase in July. This sharp decline is due to lower oil prices and lower energy demand during the summer months.

Inflation trends in the main eurozone economies:

Inflation fell in the largest eurozone economies, including:

  -Germany: 2.0% (down from 2.6%)

  - France: 2.2% (down from 2.7%)

  - Italy: 1.2% (down from 1.6%)

  - Spain: 2.4%

  - Some smaller economies saw a slight increase in inflation, such as Latvia (0.9% vs. 0.8%) and Finland (1.1% vs. 0.5%).

ECB inflation forecast:

The European Central Bank forecasts average inflation of 2.5% in 2024, gradually falling to 2.2% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026 . Core inflation is expected to remain slightly higher, averaging 2.9% this year before slowing to 2.3% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026.

What to expect from September inflation data:

The September inflation report is likely to show a continued easing after the downward move in August. However, markets will be watching closely to see if core inflation – which strips out volatile energy and food prices – has fallen at a similar pace.

Market impact:

If inflation continues to fall, the ECB may be more willing to cut interest rates, which could be bullish for equities and bonds. Conversely, if inflation proves more stubborn, particularly due to a sluggish services sector, markets could become jittery, weighing on equities and increasing volatility in bond markets.

 

Expectations for Nike's 3Q earnings:

Earnings per share (EPS): Analysts expect Nike to report earnings of $0.52 per share. This is negative because earnings per share of $0.94 were reported in the same period last year.

Revenue: Quarterly revenue is expected to come in at $11.64 billion, down from $12.9 billion in the year-ago period.

Key factors to watch:

Declining sales – Nike has already warned of a 10% decline in sales in the first quarter. This could be largely due to a slowdown in Nike's digital business and a general lack of innovation. With a significant portion of Nike's sales coming from international markets, the company's performance in key regions such as China and Europe will be scrutinised. China remains in focus as the country's economic recovery has been slower than expected, adding to the weaker sales figures from China, one of the key markets.

 CEO Transition – CEO John Donahoe will step down and be succeeded by Elliott Hill, a retired insider. Hill previously held various leadership positions at Nike, managing operations in Europe and North America. He retired in 2020 after serving as president of the consumer and markets division. Investors seem confident in Hill's ability to lead the company, which faces challenges such as profit volatility, competitive pressures, and strategic long-termism. The leadership change could signal a realignment of the company's strategic direction, with a potential focus on the consumer-centric approach that Hill championed during his previous tenure at Nike.

NIKE Technical Analysis

Due to several issues at NIKE, such as falling wholesale and Chinese sales, the price is currently in a downward channel. The price is currently down 17% for the year and is at levels last seen in 2020. We have been below the 200-EMA since January 2024, and the 50-EMA has also widened. In mid-2024, we bounced off the psychological $70 mark and have been moving upwards ever since. At these levels, the 50EMA will act as a resistance level to continue rising from these levels. If the level is overcome, the next resistance could be at the top of the downward sloping channel. This resistance level also overlaps with the 200EMA, making this level a critical level to watch.

Assuming a downward trend, the low of 2024 at the $70 level could serve as support for further downside movement. However, if this level is breached, the price could find the next support at $65.

Related tags: Germany Germany 40 GER40 Philip's Watchlist
Latest market news
View more news
ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
Today 12:31 AM
USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
Yesterday 10:31 PM
USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
Yesterday 08:14 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
Yesterday 07:31 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Germany articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
Hannover Rück & Continental Q3 2024 Earnings Preview
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
November 11, 2024 08:42 AM
    germany_03
    Germany in Crisis as Finance Minister Dismissed by Scholz
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    November 7, 2024 01:16 PM
      adp_02
      Siemens Healthineers & BMW Q3 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      November 5, 2024 02:11 PM
        germany_03
        CFD trading and the BFH ruling: Is the restriction on loss offsetting unconstitutional?
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        October 31, 2024 09:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.