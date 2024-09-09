Nikkei: What the recent data from Japan tells us

The Japan GDP numbers are in and according to the Cabinet Office, Japan's economy grew by an annualised real 2.9% in Q2, which was revised down from an initial report of 3.1% due to lower-than-expected private consumption and capital spending within the country.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 11:52 AM
japan_02
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Where are the numbers?

The Japan GDP numbers are in and according to the Cabinet Office, Japan's economy grew by an annualised real 2.9% in Q2, which was revised down from an initial report of 3.1% due to lower-than-expected private consumption and capital spending within the country.

However, even with the downward revision, the number was higher than forecast, and is the first expansion in two quarters.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the real gross domestic product increased to 0.7% over the previous quarters -0.6%. Although estimations from preliminary estimates were 0.8%, but the difference is marginal.

Capital Expenditures for Japan came in at 0.8% whereas the last reading was at 0.9%. However, this slight revision can be taken lightly in comparison to the last 2 quarters negative readings.

More than half of Japan’s GDP comes from private spending, which rose by 0.9% for the first time in five quarters. However, the improvement was less than the 1.0% previously reported because of lower-than-expected demand for domestic food service businesses, as the consumer appears to be shifting priorities in spending habits.

These latest data on GDP supported the assessment that the fourth-largest economy in the world is rebounding at a moderate rate, supporting the argument for the Bank of Japan to increase its policy rate once again in the following meeting, after doing so twice already this year, with the latest interest rate hike having been in July.

The Cabinet Office also reported that auto shipments contributed the most to an increase in exports of 1.5%, which was previously reported at 1.4%.

Senior economist Shinichiro Kobayashi of Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting stated, "The downward revision is within the scope of a minor adjustment and there is no change to the view that the economy is recovering moderately."

 

Where do we go from here?

The viewpoint therefore still stands by policymakers and economists, that although expectations of an expanding economy in Japan persist for the July to September quarter, that the economy might not be expanding as much as previously thought, mainly due to decreasing domestic consumer spending. This can be said, as spending decreases have been observed especially in “Travel, Leisure & Entertainment.”  In the meantime, the real salary growth was stated to have increased year-over-year in June and July. However, the June and July (real) wage gain was more strongly supported by summer bonuses than by a rise in base pay and for July, the household expenditure data was rather disappointing.

There is therefore a growing chance that the private consumption momentum in the July–September period will be less robust than anticipated.

Japan's GDP surpassed 600 trillion yen for the first time, reaching a nominal total of 607.58 trillion yen ($4.3 trillion), a goal set by the government in 2015 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a Bloomberg survey conducted last month, the median estimate stated that economists anticipate Japan's economy will grow at an annualised rate of 1.7% this quarter. The rate would be significantly higher than the 1% that the central bank views as the upper limit of the country's possible growth rate range. This suggests that even after two rate hikes earlier this year, economists still anticipate inflationary pressure as the BOJ maintains policy rates at the lowest level among major peers.

 

When will the next policy meeting be?

Following the most recent raise to 0.25% in July, the prospects for another rate increase in October or December are expected to be the main focus of the central bank's upcoming policy meeting, which will be on September 20.

 

NIKKEI Reaction

20240909JPY

After the NFP scare that not only affected the US markets but also global markets, the Nikkei has added 1,400 points as seen on the Daily chart.

From here we are currently building up velocity as the Stochastic RSI appears to be crossing over within the oversold area which could potentially indicate a continuing reversal from the 35,118 level. If the RSI also continues its upwards trajectory, then a continuing upwards velocity could continue.  The price has been increasing already from market open in the Asian session ahead of the GDP numbers release. This could indicate an existing positive bias from speculators. At these levels, we will either see a consolidation around these levels or a move higher to challenge last week’s high. In contrast, should the bears take over, then a challenging of Fridays low is possible.

Related tags: Nikkei Philip's Watchlist Japan Japan 225
Latest market news
View more news
BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
Today 03:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
Today 02:20 PM
GBP/USD forecast: US CPI in focus as cable hits resistance
Today 12:13 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:12 AM
Markets Brace for US Inflation Data, Bitcoin ETF Records, and Global Stock Highlights
Today 09:31 AM
EURUSD, DXY Forecast: US CPI and 2025 Trends
Today 08:43 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_03
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Fed’s dovish disappointment sees Japanese markets take flight
By:
David Scutt
September 19, 2024 02:42 AM
    japan_06
    Nikkei 225 bulls and bears wage war, explosive move incoming?
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 18, 2024 06:32 AM
      japan_10
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng show signs of life at their lows
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 17, 2024 04:25 AM
        ASX 200 futures reach a record high, Nikkei tussles with its 200 EMA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 16, 2024 10:23 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.