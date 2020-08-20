Not dovish enough FOMC sets up possible double top in SP500

August 20, 2020 3:05 AM
2 views
Market chart

Disappointment centred on the absence of discussion around extending the maturity of asset purchases and lukewarm enthusiasm for the implementation of yield curve control (YCC). The prospects of both have been instrumental in driving real yields lower.

Without these twin anchors, the FOMC minutes cut free the portfolio of trades that have thrived in recent weeks including long gold, short the U.S. dollar, and long equities. Mindful that the unwind in these trades is likely to have occurred on lighter volumes, found during the Northern Hemisphere summer and that moves that occur on low volumes can easily be retraced.

However, when viewed on a chart, the S&P500’s recent price action makes does make it somewhat difficult to be overly enthusiastic about its immediate upside prospects.

In particular, the pattern of new cycle highs on waning momentum is usually viewed at the tail end of moves, rather than midway through. Also notable the possibility of a double top at all-time highs, and the break of trendline support from the March 2174 low. Finally, the divergence between the high beta Nasdaq and the broader market is something that is frequently witnessed at turning points.  

In light of the above, I am watching for a sustained break of recent lows 3320/10 to indicate the uptrend has faltered. The possibility of a corrective pullback increasing on a break below medium-term support 3280/70, and indicative that a pullback towards the 200 day moving average at 3065 is underway.

Keeping in mind that should the S&P500 continue to hold above the near term 3320/10 support and medium-term support 3280/70, allow for a retest and break of the all-time highs at 3397.50, before a move towards 3500/3600 into year-end.

Not dovish enough FOMC sets up possible double top in S&P500

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities FOMC

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Yesterday 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Yesterday 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:14 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 11:59 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 10:04 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.