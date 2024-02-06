NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue

A late flurry of buying after New Zealand’s jobs report sent NZD/USD to the top of the G10 FX leaderboard on Tuesday, leaving in on track for another retest of the downtrend it’s been stuck in throughout the entirety of 2024.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 6, 2024 11:53 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • NZD/USD was the best performing G10 FX name on Tuesday
  • Big gains in Chinese markets, a softer US dollar and a better-than-expected New Zealand jobs report underpinned the move
  • NZD/USD is likely to be driven by the performance of Chinese financial markets on Wednesday

A late flurry of buying after New Zealand’s jobs report sent NZD/USD to the top of the G10 FX leaderboard on Tuesday, leaving in on track for another retest of the downtrend it’s been stuck in throughout the entirety of 2024.

Already bid on a decline on a decline in US bond yields and massive gains in Chinese equities and yuan earlier in the session, the Kiwi extended its rally against the greenback to over 0.7% on the back of the jobs data which provided no smoking gun for an early rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

New Zealand jobs market slowly softening

Statistics New Zealand said unemployment ticked up a tenth to 4% in the December quarter, well below the 4.3% level expected by economists. The increase in unemployment was capped by a marginal reduction in the estimated labour force participation rate to 71.9%. Labour market underutilisation – which includes both unemployed and underemployed workers – rose by a larger 0.3 percentage points to 10.7%.

Employment growth was a touch firmer than consensus, rising 0.4% from Q3, while private sector wages growth printed at 1%, up two tenths on economist forecasts. From a year earlier, private sector wages grew 3.9%, down from 4.1% in the 12 months to September.

While the New Zealand labour force survey is notoriously volatile at times, at face value, the details of the Q4 report suggests job market conditions were cooling rather than collapsing entering 2024, eroding the case for the RBNZ to start easing policy rates as soon as May.

Market Outlook Central Banks

RBNZ events calendar perking up

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has an opportunity to guide markets on what he’s thinking when he delivers a speech on ‘The monetary policy remit and 2% inflation’ in a speech on February 16. The RBNZ’s next monetary policy decision arrives on February 28.

NZD/USD eyes downtrend test

Combined with the lower global bond yields, a softer US dollar and big gains in Chinese markets, the jobs data has brought NZD/USD back to within sight of the downtrend it’s been thwarted at on multiple occasions so far this year.

kiwi Feb 7

Given the strong bounce off support around .6050 earlier in the session, the path of least resistance may be higher for the Kiwi, especially should Chinese markets extend their rally today. Even though the basis of that rally is a financial markets ‘rescue’, muscle memory among traders typically aids NZD, AUD and commodities given we’ve become so accustomed to authorities stimulating the real economy since the GFC. At the margin, a higher wealth effect may help boost real world activity should it last beyond a fleeting moment. But that’s a long very bow.

On the topside, downtrend resistance is located at .6130, making that a potential target for longs in the near-term. Should it get there, traders can see how the price interacts at the level before deciding whether to cut, add or reverse their trade. Above, .6160 and .6185 are the levels to watch. Below, support kicks in from .6050. Remember to place a stop below your entry level that fits with an appropriate risk-reward for the trade.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: NZD NZD USD FX RBNZ
Latest market news
View more news
USD/JPY Pulls Back as EUR/JPY Tests Key Resistance at 160.00
Today 07:40 PM
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
Today 05:35 PM
USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:26 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD rises to key level ahead of big macro events
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut
Today 03:25 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 9, 2024
Today 02:34 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest NZD articles

united_states_02
NZD/USD: Weak jobs may push RBNZ to cut harder, Congress outcome to steer near-term direction
By:
David Scutt
November 5, 2024 10:34 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    NZD/USD: New Zealand economic downturn worsening ahead of key RBNZ inflation survey
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 13, 2024 12:55 AM
      downtrend chart
      NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: New Zealand recession is hammering the jobs market, inflation next
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 1, 2024 12:21 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 16, 2024 11:23 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.