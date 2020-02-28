NZDUSD Bulls are Salivating

February 28, 2020 11:48 AM
3 views
multiple currencies

Earlier today, New Zealand was the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus.  A woman in her 60s who traveled from Iran to Auckland via Bali tested positive for the virus on Friday. NZD/USD is down 1.1% today and gunning for it’s the October 1st lows near .6200.  The lows of 2015 are .6193 as well. From a trading point of view,  NZD/USD bulls will be looking to buy near this levels and place stops below the 2015 lows.  Why?  Because there is tremendous Risk/Reward potential.  If one buys near .6230, and risks 50 pips, this trader may look for a target of .6430 (or more), or the 38.2% retracement from the December 31st highs to today’s lows.  That’s a risk/reward of 1:4, that is, risking 50 to make 200.  Bulls may look to take advantage of the risk/reward near the lows.

Market chart of New Zealand Dollar(NZD) vs US Dollar(USD) Bulls Are Salivating. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, let’s say a trader wishes to risk less.  This trader must be patient and wait for the market to “come to them” near the .6200 level.  For example, this trader only wants to risk 20 pips.  He or she may wait and buy at .6205 and place stops below the 2015 lows at .6185.  Horizontal resistance appears to be at .6284.  So, if this trader places a take profit order at .6275 (or more), they risk/reward would be 1:3.5, that is, risking 20 to make 75.  The RSI is diverging with price, however in this hyper volatile market oscillators should not be used alone (or even at all).  But again, bulls may look to take advantage of the risk/reward near the lows.

Market chart of New Zealand Dollar(NZD)US Dollar(USD) Bulls Are Salivating. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Whether one is bullish or bearish, each trader has their own risk tolerances.  That is something each trader must decide for himself or herself.  Sometimes, when things look to be at the worst, they may turn out to be the best.  As long as traders use proper risk management (NZD/USD bulls in this case), trades can have large upside potential, or minimal loss.   In this case, bulls may be looking for support near the lows to try and make that happen.



Related tags: Dollar Forex USD New Zealand

Latest market news

Bulls back in charge, NASDAQ and S&P rally
Today 07:18 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after the Fed’s hawkish pause
Today 01:06 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:30 PM
DAX outlook: Cautious trade ahead of the ECB rate decision
Today 08:23 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
Today 07:17 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.08 ahead of ECB, USD/JPY hits 7-month high ahead of BOJ
Today 05:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.