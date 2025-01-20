Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?

Oil is falling from a multi-month high amid uncertainty over what policy measures Trump could implement as he re-enters the White House for a second term.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 4:03 PM
Oil_rig
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil falls ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

  • Nerves are showing after a 10% rally in recent weeks
  • The executive orders Trump signs will be watched closely
  • Trade tariffs on China could pull oil lower
  • Oil breaks below 75.00

Oil prices are falling after a solid run-up over the past few weeks, as attention turns to Trump’s inauguration and expectations surrounding his policies. Oil has rallied 10% in recent weeks reaching a peak of 80.77, a multi-month high last week on supply worries after Russian oil sanctions and following solid Chinese GDP data.

Trump’s inauguration is on Monday at 5:00 PM GMT, where he is expected to make policy announcements that will set the tone for his second term.

There is significant uncertainty across the market regarding what policies and executive orders Trump could sign immediately. Given the oil markets' 10% run-up in recent weeks, some profit taking is to be expected. Reports that Trump could relax curbs on Russia's energy sector in exchange for a deal to end the Ukraine war or that he will end a moratorium on US liquified natural gas export license have also weighed on oil prices.  

Across his term, Trump is also expected to boost drilling permissions within the US. However, he could also implement stricter bans on Iranian oil, which would increase oil prices.

Meanwhile, the oil market will also closely monitor Trump's actions regarding tariffs on China, given that China is the world's largest oil importer. China is already implementing measures to boost economic activity, helping its GDP reach Beijing’s 5% growth target last year.

Should aggressive trade tariffs be applied, the oil market could fall on a weaker demand outlook.

Separately, oil is also seeing its risk premium fade amid easing tensions in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners amid a ceasefire.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil rebounded lower from the 80.75 high reached last week, falling below the 75 support zone and the falling trendline towards the 200 SMA.

The bearish engulfing candle combined with the break below the support zone and bearish cross over on the MACD keep sellers hopeful of further declines towards 75.00 the 200 SMA and the round number. Below here sellers could gain traction.

On the upside, buyers would need to rise back above the 75.00 resistance zone to test 80.00 and clear the way to a higher high.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Oil Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
Markets React to Trump Policies; DAX Eyes 21,000 Level
Today 09:34 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Oil articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
      WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 16, 2025 02:03 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA jumps as core CPI cools & banks earnings roll in
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 15, 2025 02:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.