Oil hovers around 2023 highs ahead of a busy week

After rising 8% last week oil hovers around its year to date high, boosted by China re-opening and expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 16, 2023 2:29 PM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil holds gains as China reopening & easing Fed bets boost the demand outlook

Oil prices are hovering around the highest level so far this year, boosted find improving in-demand outlook as China eases Covid restrictions and hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of rate hikes going forward.

Both Brent and WTI booked gains of over 8% last week, which marked the largest weekly jump since October. The push higher came after China reopened its borders after three years marking the end of the zero COVID policy. The reopening comes ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is expected to see travel demand surge.

Still, this relates to the oil demand oil outlook, which has yet to be realised. The increase in demand will take time, particularly as Covid cases is China remain elevated, which is limiting gains on Monday. Meanwhile, acting as a drag on the energy complex more broadly are falling gas prices. News that China is diverting cargoes of liquified natural gas to Europe amid high storage levels suggests that demand could be slow in picking up.

Meanwhile, growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of rate hikes from the February meeting are also keeping oil prices supported. A slower pace of rate hikes means that the Fed might be able to engineer a soft landing for the US economy, which would also help the demand outlook for oil.

Trading volumes could be light today, owing to Martin Luther King Day in the US.

However, looking out across the week, there is plenty of data that could drive oil prices, including China’s GDP data, OPEC’s and the International Energy Agency’s monthly oil report, which provides insight into the global supply and demand outlook, as well as the usual weekly oil inventory reports from the API and EIA.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil trades in a symmetrical triangle formation, with the price currently being capped by the falling trendline resistance. The longer lower wick on today’s candle, the price holding above the 50 sma combined with the RSI sitting over 50 but below 70, suggests that there could be more upside.

A break above the falling trendline resistance at 81.00 is needed to open the door to 81.50, the 2023 high. A rise above here could create a higher high and bring 83.45 the December high into focus, ahead of the 100 sma at 86.25.

On the downside, a break below the 50 sma at 79.00, could expose the rising trendline support at 74.11. A break out below the triangle brings 72.15, the 2023 low into focus.

 

oil1601fx2
Related tags: Oil Trade Ideas WTI
Latest market news
View more news
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
Yesterday 07:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Oil articles

Oil extraction
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
    USA flag
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 10, 2025 02:44 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA struggles ahead of FOMC minutes
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 8, 2025 02:15 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of data & on Nvidia superchip news
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 7, 2025 02:19 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.