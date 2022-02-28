Oil rises on Russia sanctions, OPEC+ meeting comes into focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 28, 2022 12:23 PM
22 views
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil jumps 4.5% on supply fears

 

Oil jumps 4.5% on supply fears

Oil prices are rising sharply higher after the West imposed tougher sanctions on Russia, blocking some Russian banks from SWIFT, the international payments system. Fears that these moves could disrupt supply, in an already tight market have pushed oil prices back over $100 per barrel.

Without being part of the international payment systems, the possibility of exporting commodities, including oil is greatly reduced.

Goldman Sachs have upwardly revised their one-month Brent price forecast to $115 a barrel, up from $95.

In order for oil prices to fall a sustained increase in oil supply is needed. The news last week that the US was looking work with other nations to release more reserves into the market helped bring oil prices off fresh 7 year highs. However, the effect has been short lived.

Will OPEC+ raise the output target for April?

The broad expectation is that OPCE+ is likely to stick to its current plan of raising oil output gradually, by adding 400,000 bpd extra a month, even after the latest Russia, Ukraine developments.

According to OPEC delegates, the jump in oil prices over $100 doesn’t actually reflect an imbalance between supply and demand. Although this stance could still change should Russia experience problems exporting its oil owing to some Russian bank being excluded from SWIFT. Let’s not forget that Russian oil accounts for around 10% of global supply so any slowdown in supply would be significant.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, OPEC+ downwardly revised its surplus forecast for 2022 by around 200,000 bpd, highlighting the increased tightness in the market.

It’s worth keeping in mind that OPEC is already struggling to keep up with upwardly revised output targets. According to the International Energy Agency, OPEC+ was pumping around 1 million barrels, below the current quota, which raises questions over how useful another increase in the output target would be.

The situation in with Russia is very fluid and market reactions are still playing out. If OPEC did decide to increase output, it wouldn’t be the first time that they have caught the market off-guard.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil has traded within a rising channel since late December. Whilst the price struggled around the lower band of the channel across the second half of February, the price has rebounded off the $90 low on Friday and re-entered the channel. The RSI is supportive of further upside whilst it remains out of overbought territory.

Buyers will be looking for a move over $97.17 to target $100 and fresh 7 year highs.

Immediate support can be seen at $94.80 a level which has offered resistance on several occasions across February. However, it would take a move below $90 Friday’s low to create a lower low and see sellers gain momentum.

oil chart
Related tags: Commodities Oil OPEC Russia

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Yesterday 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Yesterday 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Yesterday 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Yesterday 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    History of commodity markets
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    June 22, 2023 02:49 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 12:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.